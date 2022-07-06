"Run-chases have been completed in a canter" - Aakash Chopra points out biggest problem with India's bowling of late

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took to Twitter after India's seven-wicket loss against England to point out the ineffectiveness of the Men in Blue's bowling attack of late. The 44-year-old believes this has been especially evident in the fourth innings of Tests.

Chasing totals in the fourth innings of a Test is not easy, according to Aakash Chopra, as conditions change and the pitch starts to wear down.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash That’s an unbelievable run-chase. Well done, England. Series Drawn.

But the last couple of Tests in SA also come to mind…they managed run-chases without much fuss in both Tests… That’s an unbelievable run-chase. Well done, England. Series Drawn. But the last couple of Tests in SA also come to mind…they managed run-chases without much fuss in both Tests…

India took a 1-0 lead against South Africa with a comprehensive 113-run win. However, the hosts won the second and third Tests comfortably, chasing targets in excess of 200 with seven wickets in hand on both occasions.

Against England, the target was even bigger (378). Yet the hosts completed a record run-chase with relative ease at Edgbaston, largely thanks to the toothless Indian bowling attack.

Speaking about the Indian bowlers' struggles, Aakash Chopra said:

"378 should have been enough with the bowling attack we had. As I had said, this bowling attack doesn't come with a 'conditions apply' rider. Whether they play in South Africa, Australia, England, or India, they often do well."

Chopra added:

"But if you see the last three Tests, the two against South Africa and now against England, the run-chases have been completed in a canter. Fourth innings runs are never easy but they did it without much fuss."

Aakash Chopra on India's overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have been world-class bowlers for a while now. However, what helped India take a 2-1 lead against England was the fact that the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur provided great support to the duo.

Bumrah and Shami sorely lacked similar assistance from the other bowlers in the Edgbaston Test as England romped to a comfortable victory. Aakash Chopra provided his opinion on this, stating:

"One weakness in our bowling attack that has been exposed is that Shami and Bumrah do well but they don't quite get the same support from the other two pacers or the spinner Ravindra Jadeja. So it becomes a two-man attack."

He added:

"In first innings they do get wickets because conditions are conducive. But when the time comes to toil, no one puts their hand up. If you want to play the WTC final, you need to improve."

India will be concerned with the manner of their defeat against England. Their bowling was what made them a force to be reckoned with, especially away from home, under Virat Kohli. The bowlers desperately need to recover their mojo for the Men in Blue to continue winning away from home.

