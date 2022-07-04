[Watch] Team India captain Rohit Sharma hits the nets after testing negative for COVID-19 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently took part in a practice session after testing negative for COVID-19. The right-hander was spotted batting in the nets as he geared up for the upcoming white-ball series against hosts England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their social media accounts on Monday to give fans a glimpse of Sharma's net session. Along with the skipper, several other Indian players were also seen sweating it out ahead of the T20I series, starting July 7 at Southampton.

"@ImRo45 - out and about in the nets! Gearing up for some white-ball cricket."

It is worth mentioning that Sharma was ruled out of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston after testing positive for COVID-19. Much to the delight of his fans, he has now recovered and is available for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

After the one-off Test at Edgbaston, the two cricketing giants are scheduled to battle it out in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

India vs England 2022 white-ball squads

India squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik.

India squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Umran Malik.

India squad for England ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

England squad for ODIs: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, and David Willey.

England squad for T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, and David Willey.

