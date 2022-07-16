"The hunger is still there; he is just lacking in form, so what?" - Shoaib Akhtar wants Indian fans to stay calm over Virat Kohli's form

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that a cricketer of Virat Kohli's stature does not deserve harsh treatment over poor form. The former India skipper is under tremendous pressure to score runs despite the team management's support.

Kohli has struggled across all formats of the game, which has led to mixed opinions regarding how he can break out of his lean patch. Many have suggested that a break would do well for the 33-year-old while others believe that his form will only return with a constant flow of games under his belt.

Suggesting that Virat Kohli should stay away from social media, Akhtar said on his YouTube channel:

"Forget all of the criticism, stay away from social media. When I met Kohli, he was very young and had a lot of aggression, desire, and hunger. The hunger is still there, he is just lacking in form, so what?"

The former pacer added:

"I just want to say to the Indians to stay calm, the greatest player should not be treated this way."

Kohli will have another chance to make an impression in the upcoming third ODI against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

Virat Kohli should take all the negative comments, lock them inside and use it as fuel: Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli has been on the wrong end of some harsh criticism over the repetitive nature of dismissals as well as his on-field antics.

Encouraging Kohli to come out of this current phase as a better player, Akhtar said:

"Kohli should take all of the negative comments and lock them inside and use it as fuel, but he should be focused. Stay relaxed and enjoy the ride, I completely back him as a Pakistani."

He went on to suggest that the right-handed batsman should return with a new approach and concluded:

"He should return with a method, because the ability is there. Forget about the captaincy, the IPL [Indian Premier League], just block out whatever has happened. I fully believe that Kohli will end his career on a really high note."

Kohli will have some time off from the game once the tour of England comes to a close on Sunday. The former India captain has been rested for India's upcoming tour of the Caribbean and is likely to be seen next in the 2022 Asia Cup.

