“The way Bumrah batted reflects the team's positive mindset” - Zaheer Khan on Indian captain’s blazing cameo

Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan reckons that Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant cameo on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test against England reflects the visitors’ positive mindset.

Captaining India for the first time, Bumrah smashed veteran England pacer Stuart Broad for 29 runs in an over in a world record for the most runs scored by a batter in a single over in Test cricket. Broad ended up conceding 35 runs in total, which is also a record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in an over in the Test format.

The Indian captain remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 as the visitors posted an impressive 416 in their first innings. Reflecting on Bumrah’s blitz with the willow, Zaheer said during a discussion on Cricbuzz on Saturday:

“The way Bumrah batted reflects the team's positive mindset. The momentum is now with India.”

Pointing out the big difference made by the lower-order batters in the England series (including the four Tests last year), the former cricketer added:

“In this entire England series, the lower-order's contribution, be it (Mohammad) Shami, (Shardul) Thakur or Bumrah, has been hugely significant. We had seen Bumrah do well at Lord's as well. Not only him, all the Indian lower-order batters are trying to get better at their batting than where they are now.”

During the 2021 series, Shami (56*) and Bumrah (34*) added an unbroken 89 for the ninth wicket in India’s second innings at Lord’s. The partnership proved to be a game-defining one as India went on to win the Lord’s Test by 151 runs.

Thakur scored fifties in both innings of The Oval Test as India won the game by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

“Bumrah whacking Broad reminded me of Yuvraj's 6 sixes” - Zaheer Khan

Zaheer also admitted that Bumrah’s assault on Broad on Saturday reminded him of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes, hit off the same bowler during the 2007 T20 World Cup. On this, the 43-year-old said:

“It was a hugely entertaining over. It was surprising that the bowler was Broad again. Bumrah whacking Broad reminded me of Yuvraj's six sixes. Everyone was wondering what captaincy would do to Bumrah. The added responsibility seems to have made him more agile. The strike rate at which he scored those 30 runs was crucial.”

Following his spectacular cameo, Bumrah made his day even more memorable, claiming the first three wickets to fall in England’s innings. He bowled Alex Lees (6) with a sharp delivery that nipped back in. Zak Crawley (9) and Ollie Pope (10) perished to deliveries outside off stump, nicking balls to the slip cordon.

