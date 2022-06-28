"They are coming in cold for the Test match, which is a bit of a disadvantage"- Graeme Swann picks England as favorites for one-off Test against India

Former England player Graeme Swann thinks India are not fully acclimatized to the English conditions going into the one-off Test at Edgebaston.

The hosts are in good nick having recently beaten New Zealand 3-0 in a three-match red-ball series. The former English spinner believes it has boosted their morale going into the match against India.

Amongst other issues, India might also have to deal with the absence of their new Test captain Rohit Sharma, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He might not recover in time to lead the Men in Blue in the crucial Test.

Team India will also miss the services of trusted opener KL Rahul, who has been ruled out with a groin injury. It might coerce the Indian think tank to experiment with a new opening pair with the bat for the all-important Test.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Instagram story of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Instagram story of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. https://t.co/dyBap3TuJ0

Swann explained on Sony Sports on why he felt England were favorites for the match:

"England are in a very good position and I would say they are slight favourites because of that series (against New Zealand). And the fact that India just had one (warm-up) game in England, so they are coming in cold for the Test match, which is a bit of a disadvantage. They (England) have the three Test matches under their belt, so that makes them pre-game favourites."

Graeme Swann on rejuvenized England

Prior to the red-ball series against New Zealand, England were struggling in the longest format. They had only won one of their last 17 Tests under former skipper Joe Root.

The English batter stepped down from the position and Ben Stokes was handed the leadership role. Brendan McCullum has been brought in as the new head coach and the change in personnel appears to have worked for the Three Lions.

There is a more attacking and aggressive mindset in their cricket, the results of which were seen in their 3-0 demolition of Test World Champions New Zealand earlier this month.

England also set the record to become the first team in the history of the sport to successfully chase three separate 270+ targets in three consecutive matches.

Speaking about this fact, Swann said:

"You are going to face an England team where Joe Root is back to his absolute best, where Ollie Pope is playing his best-ever for England. Ben Stokes has amalgamated the team and got playing in an ultra-positive, rock and roll fashion."

Swann added:

"There are chinks in the armour - the opening batting slot is still very weak. But nearly all the other spots had excellent (returns). Even the spinner Jack Leach, who is under a lot of pressure, has got 10 wickets in a match."

The one-off Test is the final match of the five-game series. India currently lead the series 2-1. They will hope their captain recovers in time as he has been their highest run-scorer so far with 368 runs..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far