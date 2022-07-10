"They have got all ingredients to produce incredible 'T20 World Cup cake'"- Michael Vaughn believes India moving in right direction

Team India completed an emphatic series win over England with one T20I to go as they beat the hosts by 49 runs at Edgbaston to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lauded the visitors' ruthless approach with both bat and ball as they didn't allow the hosts any opportunity to be ahead in the game.

Vaughan for a while was quite vocal about how India didn't make the most of their talent in the shortest format due to their 'safe' approach, which was probably also seen in their dismal 2021 T20 World Cup campaign.

However, speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Michael Vaughan claimed that the Men in Blue have probably realized their mistakes and are making amends in their approach at the right time.

He believes they are one of the favorites for the T20 World Cup if they continue to play this brand of attacking cricket and asserted:

"I have just been hammering them (laughs) that they are not playing aggressively enough. But they have got the combination right. If they can commit themselves to this process of playing aggressive cricket, they have certainly got the ingredients to produce an incredible 'T20 World Cup cake.'"

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda series wins out of as India’s full-time captain



It’s Rohit Sharma’s world we are living in



#India #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter series wins out ofas India’s full-time captainIt’s Rohit Sharma’s world we are living in 6️⃣ series wins out of 6️⃣ as India’s full-time captain 🏆🇮🇳It’s Rohit Sharma’s world we are living in 😉#India #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/KS6VKH4eEW

Zaheer Khan on India star Jasprit Bumrah's variations

Probably the only big threat to India winning the second T20I was Liam Livingstone. The English star walked out to bat with positive intent and took on the bowling with three boundaries in quick time.

But captain Rohit Sharma brought on Jasprit Bumrah and the pacer did the trick by foxing Livingstone with a slower off-cutter. The ball gripped, turned and went through Livingstone's bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, who was a part of the Cricbuzz panel after the game, has worked closely with Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians setup. Here's what the 43-year-old had to say about his deception:

"The late release has been hallmark of Bumrah's bowling. Whether he is bowling quick or slower one, his release a bit late than that of any other bowler. So that gives him advantage as well. Plus he bowls 140+ clicks. So when the difference in speeds is this much, the effectiveness increases.

"Then there is the angle too that brings the ball into the batter so he has to take care of his stumps."

The visitors might look to shuffle their playing XI a bit, but a 3-0 whitewash will also be somewhere at the back of their minds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far