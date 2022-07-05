IND vs ENG 2022: Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test

The rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston has reached the final stages. After maintaining an upper hand in the proceedings for the majority of the period over the first three days of the match, the visitors now find themselves in a precarious situation as England comprehensively dominated the penultimate day.

England's bowlers began the day on a positive note by sending overnight batter Cheteshwar Pujara (66) back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer tried to take the attack to the opposition with a couple of gorgeous looking shots.

However, the English bowlers quickly adjusted their lines and attacked him with a barrage of short balls to exploit his weakness. Iyer fell right into the trap and failed to make a mark in the match with the bat.

Rishabh Pant (57) also fell shortly after completing his half-century. Ravindra Jadeja (23) then tried his best to extend the lead but failed in his pursuit. It meant that the visiting side were all out for 245, setting a target of 378 in the fourth innings

The English openers got their team off to a flying start in the chase with a 107-run partnership in 21.4 overs. Alex Lees (56) was the aggressor, while Zak Crawley played the anchor role in the stand. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah gave his side a much-needed breakthrough at the stroke of the tea break by dislodging Zak Crawley's bails with an incoming delivery.

England then lost two quick wickets right after the commencement of the third session, giving a vital boost to the visitors' chances in the game after a dull start to the innings.

However, things went down from that point for the visitors as Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) batted phenomenally to put their side in the driver's seat.

At stumps on Day 4, England managed to reach 259/3 with the two Yorkshire men at the crease, looking in ominous form.

IND vs ENG 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the intense battle between Team India and England on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the day's play:

Sagar @sagarcasm Me: Ok Update Windows



Microsoft employee who sends notifications:

Me: Ok Update WindowsMicrosoft employee who sends notifications: https://t.co/92lmx1OM6Q

,, @alonesubash98 @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma after missing 21 matches in SENA since 2020 @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma after missing 21 matches in SENA since 2020 https://t.co/QOZKR1hezK

Peivi Shoe Popa @rudra13_ Rohit Sharma Sir is Facing Internet issues that's why India is loosing Rohit Sharma Sir is Facing Internet issues that's why India is loosing 😔💔 https://t.co/Jd8lQdgdFO

Jay. @peak_Ability14 Dravid fans explaining how we can't criticize his coaching tactics as he'll directly win us the ICC trophy Dravid fans explaining how we can't criticize his coaching tactics as he'll directly win us the ICC trophy https://t.co/5fJHXkHwEf

England now require only 119 runs to win the Test match and level the five-match series 2-2.

