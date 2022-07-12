“Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket” - Aakash Chopra on young Team India fast bowler

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that while young Indian fast bowler Umran Malik is hugely talented, he is too raw for international cricket at present. He advised the Indian think tank to let the 22-year-old gain some domestic experience instead of directly playing him in international matches.

Malik made his much-hyped T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin last month. He has played three matches for India in the format so far and has claimed two wickets at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 12.44. Malik featured in the third T20I against England in Nottingham. He conceded 56 runs in his four overs though he claimed the wicket of Jason Roy.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked for his views on Malik’s performances in international cricket so far. He responded:

“Umran Malik has something that others don’t have - extreme pace. You can’t teach that to anyone. You can teach everything else - line and length, yorker, bouncer, slower ones. But you can’t teach someone how to bowl with speed. You are either born a pacer or born a medium-pacer."

#ENGvIND Worst Eco.rate for India in T20I12.44 - Umran Malik*10.45 - Mohd Siraj10.04 - Shivam Dube9.97 - Rohit Sharma[Min 50 balls bowled] Worst Eco.rate for India in T20I12.44 - Umran Malik*10.45 - Mohd Siraj10.04 - Shivam Dube 9.97 - Rohit Sharma[Min 50 balls bowled]#ENGvIND

Chopra, however, was quick to add:

“No doubt, he has the pace. But what I feel is that Umran Malik is not ready for international cricket as of now. It is very simple, he needs time. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket and so he is still raw."

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was drafted into the Indian team on the back of an impressive IPL 2022 campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He claimed 22 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.18 with best figures of 5 for 25.

“Arshdeep is a more complete bowler compared to Umran Malik” - Aakash Chopra

Apart from Umran, another young pacer, Arshdeep Singh, also made his India debut recently, during the first T20I against England in Southampton. The left-armer made a big impression, ending with figures of 2 for 18 from 3.3 overs, including a maiden.

Asked who among Umran and Arshdeep has been more impressive, Chopra replied:

“Arshdeep is better prepared for international cricket. He has been playing consistently. He is a left-armer who nails those yorkers. He’s got the brains also, though he doesn’t have the pace. Experience counts for everything. Arshdeep, in my opinion, is a more complete bowler compared to Umran Malik.”

Arshdeep claimed 10 wickets in 14 IPL 2022 games for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at an economy rate of 7.70. Last season, he claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches for the same franchise.

