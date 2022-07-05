"Virat Kohli is the biggest attention seeker I have ever seen" - Twitter split on Former India captain's celebration during Day 4 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli has not been shy about displaying his emotions on the field. His aggression has more often than not rubbed off on his teammates and perhaps that's why India became world-beaters in Tests under his captaincy.
Although he is no longer the captain, the 33-year-old carried the same passion onto the field in the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston. He was seen chirping from the slip cordon and playing mind games with the England batters.
India were right on top after Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very first ball after Tea on Day 4 and sent Ollie Pope packing. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as set batter Alex Lees was run-out for 56 following a poor call from Joe Root.
Suddenly from 107/0, England were 109/3 and the visitors were charged up. Virat Kohli ran across the pitch and almost celebrated in the face of a shell-shocked Lees. Many fans on Twitter didn't like this and naturally questioned Kohli for celebrating a bit too much.
However, there were a few others who believed this was just his passion for the game coming to the surface in a high-voltage situation. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
India on the brink of a loss at Edgbaston
England need just 119 runs to win going into the fifth day and have seven wickets in hand. The visitors, meanwhile, need to pick up a couple of quick wickets to give themselves a chance of triggering a batting collapse.
Despite setting a target of 378 runs, the Indian bowlers were unable to put any sustained pressure on the hosts.
England's opening pair were their weak link, but both Zak Crawley and Alex Lees stood up and added 107 runs for the opening wicket in quick time. The visitors did get three quick wickets, thanks to some incredible bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, but that was all they could muster in the final session on Day 4.
Joe Root (76 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (72 batting) have strung together an unbeaten 150-run partnership to put the hosts in the driver's seat. Only a miracle can help the visitors script a historic Test series win after 15 years in England as we enter the final day at Edgbaston.