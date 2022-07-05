"Virat Kohli is the biggest attention seeker I have ever seen" - Twitter split on Former India captain's celebration during Day 4 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Former India captain Virat Kohli has not been shy about displaying his emotions on the field. His aggression has more often than not rubbed off on his teammates and perhaps that's why India became world-beaters in Tests under his captaincy.

Although he is no longer the captain, the 33-year-old carried the same passion onto the field in the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston. He was seen chirping from the slip cordon and playing mind games with the England batters.

India were right on top after Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very first ball after Tea on Day 4 and sent Ollie Pope packing. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as set batter Alex Lees was run-out for 56 following a poor call from Joe Root.

Suddenly from 107/0, England were 109/3 and the visitors were charged up. Virat Kohli ran across the pitch and almost celebrated in the face of a shell-shocked Lees. Many fans on Twitter didn't like this and naturally questioned Kohli for celebrating a bit too much.

However, there were a few others who believed this was just his passion for the game coming to the surface in a high-voltage situation. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Specsavers @Specsavers @SkyCricket He's just realised he's level with Jack Leach for international centuries since November 2019. @SkyCricket He's just realised he's level with Jack Leach for international centuries since November 2019.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. https://t.co/bFHjw0E6IA

Yashvi @BreatheKohli

I love Kohli's aggression and sledging the most , that's something which makes him different from others



Many people are upset with this ?I love Kohli's aggression and sledging the most , that's something which makes him different from others Many people are upset with this ?😂I love Kohli's aggression and sledging the most , that's something which makes him different from others 🔥🔥https://t.co/s5Oz16xIhF

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli is the energy of Test cricket.

Virat Kohli is the energy of Test cricket.https://t.co/PtadpF6Pdp

Pari @BluntIndianGal Yesterday England crowd shamelessly passed demeaning comments on Indians but the cricket experts will talk just about Virat Kohli's on field aggression. Fact is only this man gives them the treatment they deserve. Yesterday England crowd shamelessly passed demeaning comments on Indians but the cricket experts will talk just about Virat Kohli's on field aggression. Fact is only this man gives them the treatment they deserve. https://t.co/NoyJgH5OGP

Prajakta @18prajakta

#ENGvIND Virat Kohli please stay back in this format forever and ever. What a personality. Holy! Virat Kohli please stay back in this format forever and ever. What a personality. Holy!#ENGvIND

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli's energy unmatchable - looked at his celebration. Virat Kohli's energy unmatchable - looked at his celebration. https://t.co/75Jm5lBiGz

The Joker (Dr Taylor's Version) @Jokeresque_ Kohli is nothing but embodiment of emotions of Indian fans that's why we love those celebrations of each wicket. Because we are doing that at our home. Kohli is nothing but embodiment of emotions of Indian fans that's why we love those celebrations of each wicket. Because we are doing that at our home.

` @TheRampShot Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. https://t.co/bFHjw0E6IA Virat Kohli is the biggest attention seeker, I’ve ever seen. He does all this nonsense thing in the name of aggression just to make sure people have something positive to talk about him these days. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Virat Kohli is the biggest attention seeker, I’ve ever seen. He does all this nonsense thing in the name of aggression just to make sure people have something positive to talk about him these days. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 The celebration Virat Kohli does, that happiness, excitement and aggression is just so good to watch. Lucky we are. The celebration Virat Kohli does, that happiness, excitement and aggression is just so good to watch. Lucky we are.

Jamis @JimAmis Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. https://t.co/bFHjw0E6IA Imagine of this was David Warner. He’d be banned, Kohli gets away with so much. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Imagine of this was David Warner. He’d be banned, Kohli gets away with so much. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Johnny Depp @King_JohnnyDepp



This time already 150 partnership since this unnecessary senseless stupidity



The Under Cover Agent For twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. Virat Kohli is just electrifying on the field. https://t.co/bFHjw0E6IA Provoked Johhny Bairstow in the first innings and next 54 balls he scored 84 more runs to score aThis time already 150 partnership since this unnecessary senseless stupidityThe Under Cover Agent For @englandcricket Provoked Johhny Bairstow in the first innings and next 54 balls he scored 84 more runs to score a 💯This time already 150 partnership since this unnecessary senseless stupidity 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭The Under Cover Agent For @englandcricket twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

India on the brink of a loss at Edgbaston

England need just 119 runs to win going into the fifth day and have seven wickets in hand. The visitors, meanwhile, need to pick up a couple of quick wickets to give themselves a chance of triggering a batting collapse.

Despite setting a target of 378 runs, the Indian bowlers were unable to put any sustained pressure on the hosts.

England's opening pair were their weak link, but both Zak Crawley and Alex Lees stood up and added 107 runs for the opening wicket in quick time. The visitors did get three quick wickets, thanks to some incredible bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, but that was all they could muster in the final session on Day 4.

Joe Root (76 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (72 batting) have strung together an unbeaten 150-run partnership to put the hosts in the driver's seat. Only a miracle can help the visitors script a historic Test series win after 15 years in England as we enter the final day at Edgbaston.

