"Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series" - Fans troll Root for two ducks in three games against India

For the first time in his ODI career, England star Joe Root has been dismissed for two ducks in a series.
The 31-year-old couldn't handle a brilliant delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the ongoing third India-England ODI at Old Trafford. Root edged a peach of a ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at second slip.
India were without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the match in Manchester as the star pacer endured a back spasm. Siraj was drafted back into the playing XI in place of Bumrah.
The returning pacer was also under some pressure given his inconsistent performances of late across formats. However, Siraj was bang on the money from his very first over as he dismissed both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.
Bairstow and Root were notably key to England chasing down a record target in the one-off Test last month in a match where Siraj went for plenty of runs. Scalping both batsmen in his first over since that match represented some sort of redemption for the right-armer.
Fans on Twitter hailed Siraj while trolling Root for his inability to replicate his red-ball form in ODIs. Here are some of the reactions:
Joe Root's wicket could really hurt England
In a batting line-up that's full of power-hitters, Joe Root's presence is important as he often paces the innings and holds the middle order together.
India have largely managed to keep England's explosive batting line-up quiet so far in the ongoing ODI series. Allowing Root to score just 11 runs in three matches is a major reason for the same.
Siraj did exactly what was required of him in the third ODI as he made the new ball talk, with plenty of movement in the air and off the pitch. His spell was crucial because Mohammad Shami wasn't able to contain the flow of runs at the other end.
With Root and Bairstow back in the pavilion, Ben Stokes (27) and Jason Roy (41) counter-attacked their way out of trouble with a 50-run partnership.
Runs began to flow from both ends but Hardik Pandya's introduction once again put India in control. He sent back both set batters and England were in a spot of bother at 91/4 after 20 overs at the time of writing.