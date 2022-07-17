"Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series" - Fans troll Root for two ducks in three games against India

For the first time in his ODI career, England star Joe Root has been dismissed for two ducks in a series.

The 31-year-old couldn't handle a brilliant delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the ongoing third India-England ODI at Old Trafford. Root edged a peach of a ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at second slip.

India were without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the match in Manchester as the star pacer endured a back spasm. Siraj was drafted back into the playing XI in place of Bumrah.

The returning pacer was also under some pressure given his inconsistent performances of late across formats. However, Siraj was bang on the money from his very first over as he dismissed both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Bairstow and Root were notably key to England chasing down a record target in the one-off Test last month in a match where Siraj went for plenty of runs. Scalping both batsmen in his first over since that match represented some sort of redemption for the right-armer.

Fans on Twitter hailed Siraj while trolling Root for his inability to replicate his red-ball form in ODIs. Here are some of the reactions:

Arjun @LFC_Arjun9

#ENGvIND Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series vs India. Hold dat @TheBarmyArmy Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series vs India. Hold dat @TheBarmyArmy #ENGvIND

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio Joe Root who is the most in-form batter amongst the Fab 4 ended this One Day International series with a total of 11 runs even lesser than, Mohammad Shami. Joe Root who is the most in-form batter amongst the Fab 4 ended this One Day International series with a total of 11 runs even lesser than, Mohammad Shami.

ayaan. @AyanMusk Need Joe Root to be removed from fab four asap. Please Martin Crowe wapas aao Need Joe Root to be removed from fab four asap. Please Martin Crowe wapas aao

🌻 @keertieyy Peak root - 11 runs in 3 innings

finished chokli - 16 runs in 1 inning. Peak root - 11 runs in 3 inningsfinished chokli - 16 runs in 1 inning. https://t.co/mous8Ga6NA

ABHISHEK 🇮🇳 @CoverDrive001_

Full Disappointment ‍ Peak Joe Root doing nothing in White BallFull Disappointment Peak Joe Root doing nothing in White BallFull Disappointment 😮‍💨

. @Ohyessabhi Root 11 runs in 3 games Root 11 runs in 3 games https://t.co/MbrHjiZ1gy

Dan Liebke @LiebCricket Mistake to try to force red ball specialists such as Bairstow and Root into a white ball team. #ENGvIND Mistake to try to force red ball specialists such as Bairstow and Root into a white ball team. #ENGvIND

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Siraj with another in the same over as Rohit Sharma takes a regulation at second slip



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 12/2 (2)



#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings WOOT WOOT! There goes Joe Root! 🕺🕺Siraj with another in the same over as Rohit Sharma takes a regulation at second slip🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 12/2 (2) WOOT WOOT! There goes Joe Root! 🕺🕺Siraj with another in the same over as Rohit Sharma takes a regulation at second slip 😍🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 12/2 (2)#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#ENGvIND Mohammed Siraj!! What a start!! Two top deliveries to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have been England's best batters of late. Siraj didn't take long to step up in Bumrah's absence!! Mohammed Siraj!! What a start!! Two top deliveries to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have been England's best batters of late. Siraj didn't take long to step up in Bumrah's absence!!#ENGvIND

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Sensational over from Siraj! Root and Bairstow, the tormentors of the Test are out for a duck. It couldn't have gotten dreamier for a start in Bumrah's absence #ENGvIND Sensational over from Siraj! Root and Bairstow, the tormentors of the Test are out for a duck. It couldn't have gotten dreamier for a start in Bumrah's absence #ENGvIND

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah is GOAT @CricCrazyV 2 ducks for Root in this ODI series 🥰 2 ducks for Root in this ODI series 🥰

Anand. @iamaktX27 Root you are not virat Kohli to simultaneously rule multiple format on your peak. Root you are not virat Kohli to simultaneously rule multiple format on your peak.

𝙍𝘿𝙆 🤒 @Goatcheeku_18 Peak Root in this ODI series - 11 runs ( 3 innings )



Out of form kohli in this ODI series - 16 runs ( 1 innings ) Peak Root in this ODI series - 11 runs ( 3 innings )Out of form kohli in this ODI series - 16 runs ( 1 innings )

A l V Y @9seventy3 Kohli outscored prime Joe Root playing just 1 inning in the series. Kohli outscored prime Joe Root playing just 1 inning in the series. https://t.co/FFeLMHFX8g

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root



Double-Wicket maiden in his first over of the match



What a start for Mohammed Siraj



#IndianCricketTeam #ENGLAND #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Jonny BairstowJoe RootDouble-Wicket maiden in his first over of the matchWhat a start for Mohammed Siraj ☝️ Jonny Bairstow☝️ Joe Root✅ Double-Wicket maiden in his first over of the matchWhat a start for Mohammed Siraj 🔥🇮🇳#IndianCricketTeam #ENGLAND #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/5RmWRJJ9aJ

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Bumrah’s absence no relief for England. Siraj rises to the occasion. With in form Bairstow and Root both gone, India have taken early grip on the match Bumrah’s absence no relief for England. Siraj rises to the occasion. With in form Bairstow and Root both gone, India have taken early grip on the match

s @_sectumsempra18 Is it the anniversary of Joe root's famous mic drop moment today? Is it the anniversary of Joe root's famous mic drop moment today? https://t.co/jY09mIpnpC

° @anubhav__tweets This too shall pass. Stay Strong Joe Root Jonny Bairstow This too shall pass. Stay Strong Joe Root Jonny Bairstow https://t.co/YCKhVxWkr3

A l V Y @9seventy3 In ODIs after World Cup 2019



Kane Williamson : 20 avg and 71 Strike Rate

Joe Root : 33 avg and 73 Strike Rate



Out of form Virat Kohli : 46 avg and 92 SR with 12 50+ innings out of 24. In ODIs after World Cup 2019Kane Williamson : 20 avg and 71 Strike RateJoe Root : 33 avg and 73 Strike RateOut of form Virat Kohli : 46 avg and 92 SR with 12 50+ innings out of 24.

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar

Out of form Kohli - 16 runs in 1 innings



That's why Kohli is Peak Root- 11 runs in 3 inningsOut of form Kohli - 16 runs in 1 inningsThat's why Kohli is Peak Root- 11 runs in 3 inningsOut of form Kohli - 16 runs in 1 inningsThat's why Kohli is 🐐

Joe Root's wicket could really hurt England

In a batting line-up that's full of power-hitters, Joe Root's presence is important as he often paces the innings and holds the middle order together.

India have largely managed to keep England's explosive batting line-up quiet so far in the ongoing ODI series. Allowing Root to score just 11 runs in three matches is a major reason for the same.

Siraj did exactly what was required of him in the third ODI as he made the new ball talk, with plenty of movement in the air and off the pitch. His spell was crucial because Mohammad Shami wasn't able to contain the flow of runs at the other end.

With Root and Bairstow back in the pavilion, Ben Stokes (27) and Jason Roy (41) counter-attacked their way out of trouble with a 50-run partnership.

Runs began to flow from both ends but Hardik Pandya's introduction once again put India in control. He sent back both set batters and England were in a spot of bother at 91/4 after 20 overs at the time of writing.

