"Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series" - Fans troll Root for two ducks in three games against India

Mohammed Siraj (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate after India pick up early wickets. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 17, 2022 05:38 PM IST

For the first time in his ODI career, England star Joe Root has been dismissed for two ducks in a series.

The 31-year-old couldn't handle a brilliant delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the ongoing third India-England ODI at Old Trafford. Root edged a peach of a ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at second slip.

India were without the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the match in Manchester as the star pacer endured a back spasm. Siraj was drafted back into the playing XI in place of Bumrah.

The returning pacer was also under some pressure given his inconsistent performances of late across formats. However, Siraj was bang on the money from his very first over as he dismissed both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Bairstow and Root were notably key to England chasing down a record target in the one-off Test last month in a match where Siraj went for plenty of runs. Scalping both batsmen in his first over since that match represented some sort of redemption for the right-armer.

Fans on Twitter hailed Siraj while trolling Root for his inability to replicate his red-ball form in ODIs. Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series vs India. Hold dat @TheBarmyArmy #ENGvIND
Joe Root who is the most in-form batter amongst the Fab 4 ended this One Day International series with a total of 11 runs even lesser than, Mohammad Shami.
Where's the ROOT GONE tweet @thebharatarmy
Need Joe Root to be removed from fab four asap. Please Martin Crowe wapas aao
Peak root - 11 runs in 3 inningsfinished chokli - 16 runs in 1 inning. https://t.co/mous8Ga6NA
Peak Joe Root doing nothing in White BallFull Disappointment 😮‍💨
Root 11 runs in 3 games https://t.co/MbrHjiZ1gy
Mistake to try to force red ball specialists such as Bairstow and Root into a white ball team. #ENGvIND
WOOT WOOT! There goes Joe Root! 🕺🕺Siraj with another in the same over as Rohit Sharma takes a regulation at second slip 😍🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 12/2 (2)#ENGvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings
Mohammed Siraj!! What a start!! Two top deliveries to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have been England's best batters of late. Siraj didn't take long to step up in Bumrah's absence!!#ENGvIND
Sensational over from Siraj! Root and Bairstow, the tormentors of the Test are out for a duck. It couldn't have gotten dreamier for a start in Bumrah's absence #ENGvIND
2 ducks for Root in this ODI series 🥰
Root you are not virat Kohli to simultaneously rule multiple format on your peak.
Peak Root in this ODI series - 11 runs ( 3 innings )Out of form kohli in this ODI series - 16 runs ( 1 innings )
Kohli outscored prime Joe Root playing just 1 inning in the series. https://t.co/FFeLMHFX8g
☝️ Jonny Bairstow☝️ Joe Root✅ Double-Wicket maiden in his first over of the matchWhat a start for Mohammed Siraj 🔥🇮🇳#IndianCricketTeam #ENGLAND #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/5RmWRJJ9aJ
Bumrah’s absence no relief for England. Siraj rises to the occasion. With in form Bairstow and Root both gone, India have taken early grip on the match
Is it the anniversary of Joe root's famous mic drop moment today? https://t.co/jY09mIpnpC
This too shall pass. Stay Strong Joe Root Jonny Bairstow https://t.co/YCKhVxWkr3
Root have only two moods#INDvsENG https://t.co/ASiFafzHo5
In ODIs after World Cup 2019Kane Williamson : 20 avg and 71 Strike RateJoe Root : 33 avg and 73 Strike RateOut of form Virat Kohli : 46 avg and 92 SR with 12 50+ innings out of 24.
Peak Root- 11 runs in 3 inningsOut of form Kohli - 16 runs in 1 inningsThat's why Kohli is 🐐

Joe Root's wicket could really hurt England

In a batting line-up that's full of power-hitters, Joe Root's presence is important as he often paces the innings and holds the middle order together.

India have largely managed to keep England's explosive batting line-up quiet so far in the ongoing ODI series. Allowing Root to score just 11 runs in three matches is a major reason for the same.

Siraj did exactly what was required of him in the third ODI as he made the new ball talk, with plenty of movement in the air and off the pitch. His spell was crucial because Mohammad Shami wasn't able to contain the flow of runs at the other end.

With Root and Bairstow back in the pavilion, Ben Stokes (27) and Jason Roy (41) counter-attacked their way out of trouble with a 50-run partnership.

Runs began to flow from both ends but Hardik Pandya's introduction once again put India in control. He sent back both set batters and England were in a spot of bother at 91/4 after 20 overs at the time of writing.

