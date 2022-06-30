"Walking with the King"- Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill share light moment in candid chat after training ahead of one-off Test

Edgbaston's Twitter account uploaded a video on Wednesday where both Indian batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were seen smiling and having a light chat on their way to the dressing room from the ground.

Kohli is often seen having light moments with his teammates and especially youngsters to make them comfortable around him. One such youngster is Shubman Gill, who gets along really well with Kohli.

The duo share a great camaraderie and it was on display as they made their way back to the dressing room after a training session ahead of the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston.

Here's what Edbaston's account tweeted with the video:

"𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴. 👑My life is complete. #Edgbaston | #ENGvIND"

Shubman Gill & Virat Kohli have different but crucial roles in Edgbaston Test

Star opener and India's current captain Rohit Sharma had a fantastic series against England last summer. In four Tests, he scored 368 runs with a fantastic century at The Oval.

However, the 35-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days back and might not be available to play the final Test. This is where Shubman Gill's role becomes crucial for India.

The youngster played a couple of fine knocks Down Under in India's historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win. But since then, he has been in and out of the side due to injuries.

This Test could well be the one where Gill makes his mark and makes a strong claim for a permanent place in the XI.

In Rohit's absence, Virat Kohli's wicket becomes even more important. The 33-year-old didn't have a great series against England last year as he was often found wanting against the swinging ball outside off-stump.

Kohli will definitely want to step up being one of the senior-most batters in the line-up and will be crucial to India's chances of clinching a series win. The fifth Test starts on Friday, July 1 in Birmingham.

