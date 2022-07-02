“If India win, you’ve got to put this in the same bracket as Gabba” - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant’s Birmingham ton

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on Rishabh Pant's hundred against England in the Birmingham Test on Friday, July 1. He stated that if the visitors go on to win the match, the southpaw's hundred should be rated on par with his iconic 89* at the Gabba.

The Indian vice-captain engineered an incredible turnaround on Friday against England, smashing 146 off 111 balls. India recovered from a precarious 98/5 to reach 338/7 at stumps on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test from last year's five-match series.

The keeper-batter featured in a record sixth-wicket stand of 222 with Ravindra Jadeja (83*) as England’s bowlers lost the plot after a brilliant start.

Analyzing Pant’s belligerent innings, Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

“If India go on to win the Test and series, this will stand on top of everything (Pant’s best knocks). It is hard to put anything in front of that Gabba innings. But if India win this, you’ve got to put this in the same bracket as Gabba.”

The 24-year-old hammered 19 fours and four sixes in his spectacular innings.

Speaking of the Gabba knock, his unbeaten 89 came in a chase of 328 as India stunned Australia at their fortress. He helped the visitors win the four-match series 2-1.

Praising the left-handed batter, Jaffer pointed out that he has scored some series-defining hundreds in the last 4-5 years. He elaborated:

“He has played some outstanding knocks. He takes things head-on and changes the complexion of the game. You’ve got to give it to him and the Indian management as well. They have given him that freedom and he has repaid that faith in a big way.”

The 24-year-old also smashed an unbeaten 100 against South Africa during the Cape Town Test at the start of the year. It was an incredible knock as the Indian team folded up for 198.

He was also named the 'Player of the Series' against Sri Lanka at home for registering scores of 96, 39 and 50 in two Tests.

“Pant’s audacity unsettles both sides” - Ashley Giles

While reviewing the southpaw's style of play, former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles admitted that he could get out in ungainly fashion at times. He advised India to let him play the same way as he is an undoubted match-winner on his day. Giles stated:

“Pant’s audacity unsettles both sides. Even if Pant is in your team, it’s going to unsettle you if you are watching. You have to accept if you are Rahul Dravid that it’s going to look ugly at times and he's going to get out in a manner that won’t look good. But you’ve got to let this guy loose.”

BCCI @BCCI



put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146.



remains unbeaten on 83.



post 338/7 on the board at the close of play.



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST It's Stumps on the opening Day of the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston! @RishabhPant17 put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146. @imjadeja remains unbeaten on 83. #TeamIndia post 338/7 on the board at the close of play.Scorecard It's Stumps on the opening Day of the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston! @RishabhPant17 put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146. 💪 💪 @imjadeja remains unbeaten on 83. 👍 👍#TeamIndia post 338/7 on the board at the close of play. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST https://t.co/4wSDG6EMa3

The dashing keeper-batter was looking good to reach 150. However, he was smartly outfoxed by a slow, wide delivery from Joe Root and was caught at slip.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far