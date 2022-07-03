"You don't mind when a batter hits you for runs" - Wasim Jaffer on Stuart Broad's misery against Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs ENG Test

Wasim Jaffer feels English pacer Stuart Broad "definitely won't be proud of conceding 35 runs in one over against Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston.

Broad, who already holds the record for bowling the most expensive over in T20Is (36 runs), achieved the unwanted distinction in Tests as well.

Bumrah came in to bat at No. 10 and carved him for 29 runs, taking on bouncers and misdirected yorkers. A no-ball and a wide that went for four took it past the world record, which was previously held by South Africa's Robin Peterson.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said Broad wouldn't have minded it much had a batter hit him for the same number of runs. He said:

"These are the two records Stuard Broad definitely won't be proud of, especially because Jasprit Bumrah has one of them. You don't mind when a batter hits you for runs."

Despite struggling at 98-5 at one stage in the first innings, India ended up with 416 on the board. Bumrah, who's leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, then showcased brilliant execution of his primary skill. The pacer sent back England's top three to reduce them to 44-3, which his teammates soon made 83-5.

Jaffer added in this regard:

"The way Jasprit Bumrah batted, bowled and whatever we have seen [of his captaincy], including how he talked with the other bowlers, has been very impressive and good to watch. And what a good innings it was! Indian tails aren't known for contributing a lot but it was brilliant today. A 400-run target gives you a mental edge and Jasprit Bumrah's innings was very important in that regard."

The lion's share of the day's play was washed out due to rain, which went in favor of the visitors as the ball responded to overcast conditions. Mohammed Siraj claimed the crucial fourth wicket of Joe Root, who looked in sublime touch. Mohammad Shami was then rewarded for his superb bowling as he dismissed nightwatchman Jack Leach.

"India will have to avoid the mistakes England made" - Wasim Jaffer

Commenting on India's possible course of action now, Jaffer said they'll have to avoid the mistakes England made during the sixth-wicket partnership between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

He said separating Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes would be key, adding that a big lead here would put India firmly in control.

Jaffer explained:

"India will have to avoid the mistakes England made while bowling when India was 98-5 and Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja came to the rescue. India should eye the sixth wicket. Sam Billings is also a capable batter and we know that Bairstow if he plays one or more sessions, can make a lot of runs very quickly. India should get these one or two players out quickly.

"If they do that, they will possibly get a big lead and dominate this Test. It's unlikely they'll enforce the follow-on. But in the second innings, the top-order will have to bat well to push England out of contention. All these things will be under consideration but first and foremost is to get England all-out and take a big lead."

Day 3 will offer a riveting contest between two aggressive batters and India's razor-sharp bowlers defending a comfortable target.

You can catch the live action from 3 pm IST here.

