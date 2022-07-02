"Kya ye Yuvi hai ya Bumrah?" - Fans go gaga over Jasprit Bumrah, troll Stuart Broad for conceding most expensive over in Test cricket

Interim Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah's blistering knock on Saturday (July 2) sent both the England team and cricket fans on Twitter in a frenzy. The fast bowler came to bat at No. 10 and scored 31 runs off just 16 balls to push India's total from 375-9 to 416-10.

Despite failing with a short-ball ploy during the first leg of the series in 2021, England tried to bounce Bumrah out. But the right-hander was up for it and feasted on Stuart Broad's bouncers and attempted yorkers. Despite top-edging a few, he plundered 29 runs against the English pacer, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

One of the sixes was off a no-ball and Broad also bowled a wide which went for a boundary, taking the total runs in his over to 35. This became the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket, breaking Brian Lara's 19-year-old of 28 runs.

Broad now holds an unenviable record of conceding the most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is (Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes in 2007). It came only a few minutes after he picked up his 550th Test wicket by dismissing Mohammad Shami.

Fans loved Bumrah's batting and lauded the 28-year-old for playing one of the most entertaining Test knocks and breaking a world record before even bowling a ball. Comparisons with Yuvraj Singh were in abundance too.

The following are the best reactions:

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



35 Jasprit Bumrah off Stuart Broad Birmingham 2022 *

28 B Lara off R Peterson Johannesburg 2003

28 G Bailey off J Anderson Perth 2013

28 K Maharaj off J Root Port Elizabeth 2020



Prashanth S @ps_it_is Bumrah with a world record for his batting, you have never ever seen it all. Bumrah with a world record for his batting, you have never ever seen it all.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Just when you think you can't become a bigger Bumrah fan, Bumrah does something like this and you become a bigger fan.



Just amazing stuff this! Just when you think you can't become a bigger Bumrah fan, Bumrah does something like this and you become a bigger fan.Just amazing stuff this!

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Bumrah be like, let's bat like Pant. He hits a short ball from the crease and falls over. All smiles though for now. Bumrah be like, let's bat like Pant. He hits a short ball from the crease and falls over. All smiles though for now.

S. Sudarshanan @Sudarshanan7 Think it's an unsaid requirement for the captain & vice-captain of the Indian Test side to hit at least one shot that throws them off ground! Jasprit Bumrah does today what Rishabh Pant did yesterday. In the process pummels Stuart Broad for the most in an over in Tests. #ENGvIND Think it's an unsaid requirement for the captain & vice-captain of the Indian Test side to hit at least one shot that throws them off ground! Jasprit Bumrah does today what Rishabh Pant did yesterday. In the process pummels Stuart Broad for the most in an over in Tests. #ENGvIND

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 This planet is billions of years old and I was alive when Jasprit Bumrah, in his first Test match as captain, set a new world record before bowling a single ball. This planet is billions of years old and I was alive when Jasprit Bumrah, in his first Test match as captain, set a new world record before bowling a single ball.

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo153 Excellent cricket from Bumrah. Knew it was going be a yorker, dug it out well, ran immediately. What a God. Excellent cricket from Bumrah. Knew it was going be a yorker, dug it out well, ran immediately. What a God.

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber Jasprit Bumrah taking down Stuart Broad's bowling, and kinda his batting, in one over here. Jasprit Bumrah taking down Stuart Broad's bowling, and kinda his batting, in one over here.

Broad looking at Yuvraj and Bumrah

Manya @CSKian716 35 runs off an over in Test cricket - the most by a batter in the history of the format BELONGS TO CAPTAIN JASPRIT BUMRAH. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT! 35 runs off an over in Test cricket - the most by a batter in the history of the format BELONGS TO CAPTAIN JASPRIT BUMRAH. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT!

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Broad concedes 35. He's improved from 2007. Broad concedes 35. He's improved from 2007.

Broad takes an electric catch to stop Bumrah charge.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Stuart Broad has conceded a 36 runs over in T20is and a 35 runs over in Test cricket - both came against India.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh What play, captain saab!



#INDvENG BOOMWhat play, captain saab! @Jaspritbumrah93 Kamaal karta. 35 runs off Broad's over in a Test match! BOOM 💥 What play, captain saab! @Jaspritbumrah93 Kamaal karta. 35 runs off Broad's over in a Test match!#INDvENG

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla This is mad stuff from Bumrah. Never seen something like this in Test cricket before. Brutal. This is mad stuff from Bumrah. Never seen something like this in Test cricket before. Brutal.

Dugout can't believe the madness with the bat from captain Jasprit Bumrah.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Remove your 'Jasprit Bumrah' mask and show us your face, Yuvraj Singh. Remove your 'Jasprit Bumrah' mask and show us your face, Yuvraj Singh.

Bazball has unreal influence on England. Broad is showing it in bowling also.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi . You can’t be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah You can’t be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah😳😳.

Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Alex Lees to start things off for India

If that finishing act wasn't enough, the Indian captain also started things off for India with the ball. On the final ball of the third over, he hurled a quick in-swinger to opener Alex Lees. The southpaw played down the wrong line, allowing the ball to clip his pads and rattle his stumps.

Interestingly, Bumrah had bowled his last ball of the over but it turned out to be a no-ball so had to reload which got him the wicket. Moreover, a rain shower intervened immediately after the dismissal, sending the teams back to the pavilion with the score reading 16/1.

