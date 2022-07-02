Create
"Kya ye Yuvi hai ya Bumrah?" - Fans go gaga over Jasprit Bumrah, troll Stuart Broad for conceding most expensive over in Test cricket

Twitter reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's stunning cameo.
Rudransh Khurana
Modified Jul 02, 2022 05:05 PM IST

Interim Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah's blistering knock on Saturday (July 2) sent both the England team and cricket fans on Twitter in a frenzy. The fast bowler came to bat at No. 10 and scored 31 runs off just 16 balls to push India's total from 375-9 to 416-10.

Despite failing with a short-ball ploy during the first leg of the series in 2021, England tried to bounce Bumrah out. But the right-hander was up for it and feasted on Stuart Broad's bouncers and attempted yorkers. Despite top-edging a few, he plundered 29 runs against the English pacer, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

One of the sixes was off a no-ball and Broad also bowled a wide which went for a boundary, taking the total runs in his over to 35. This became the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket, breaking Brian Lara's 19-year-old of 28 runs.

Broad now holds an unenviable record of conceding the most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is (Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes in 2007). It came only a few minutes after he picked up his 550th Test wicket by dismissing Mohammad Shami.

Fans loved Bumrah's batting and lauded the 28-year-old for playing one of the most entertaining Test knocks and breaking a world record before even bowling a ball. Comparisons with Yuvraj Singh were in abundance too.

The following are the best reactions:

Most runs off an over in Test cricket35 Jasprit Bumrah off Stuart Broad Birmingham 2022 *28 B Lara off R Peterson Johannesburg 200328 G Bailey off J Anderson Perth 201328 K Maharaj off J Root Port Elizabeth 2020#ENGvIND https://t.co/zQqDwcKYj2
Bumrah with a world record for his batting, you have never ever seen it all.
Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!?2007 ki yaad dilaa di.. 😍@YUVSTRONG12 @Jaspritbumrah93 #ENGvIND https://t.co/vv9rvrrO6K
Just when you think you can't become a bigger Bumrah fan, Bumrah does something like this and you become a bigger fan.Just amazing stuff this!
Bumrah be like, let's bat like Pant. He hits a short ball from the crease and falls over. All smiles though for now.
Think it's an unsaid requirement for the captain & vice-captain of the Indian Test side to hit at least one shot that throws them off ground! Jasprit Bumrah does today what Rishabh Pant did yesterday. In the process pummels Stuart Broad for the most in an over in Tests. #ENGvIND
This planet is billions of years old and I was alive when Jasprit Bumrah, in his first Test match as captain, set a new world record before bowling a single ball.
Excellent cricket from Bumrah. Knew it was going be a yorker, dug it out well, ran immediately. What a God.
Jasprit Bumrah taking down Stuart Broad's bowling, and kinda his batting, in one over here.
Broad looking at Yuvraj and Bumrah https://t.co/MmoRxbRech
Bumrah is going B💥💥M-B💥💥M! 🔥3⃣5⃣ of the over 🤯🇮🇳: 412/9 (84)#OneFamily #ENGvIND https://t.co/p4dQsoLy5Y
@mufaddal_vohra Bumrah today https://t.co/JzlQY6nxxw
35 runs off an over in Test cricket - the most by a batter in the history of the format BELONGS TO CAPTAIN JASPRIT BUMRAH. WHO WOULD'VE THOUGHT!
Broad concedes 35. He's improved from 2007.
Stuart Broad's worst nightmare 😉#ENGvIND #BharatArmy https://t.co/BgB1X9WKfp
Some things change, some don't.#Bumrah #Broad #Yuvraj #ENGvIND https://t.co/qTBGcVKDii
Broad takes an electric catch to stop Bumrah charge. ECB YT header
Stuart Broad facing India twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… https://t.co/uQMczIy5jo
BOOM 💥 What play, captain saab! @Jaspritbumrah93 Kamaal karta. 35 runs off Broad's over in a Test match!#INDvENG
This is mad stuff from Bumrah. Never seen something like this in Test cricket before. Brutal.
@iShivani_Shukla Captain Bumrah for you https://t.co/fPDD68tPdZ
@iShivani_Shukla england to india now❤🏏😂😂 https://t.co/EB5hCGzql0
Dugout can't believe the madness with the bat from captain Jasprit Bumrah. https://t.co/D5G2Fa3z7L
Remove your 'Jasprit Bumrah' mask and show us your face, Yuvraj Singh.
Bazball has unreal influence on England. Broad is showing it in bowling also. 😭 #ENGvIND
Nothing just stuart Broad watching his records against india #bumrah #RishabhPant https://t.co/y8Kp8Skn8D
You can’t be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah😳😳.
Well done Skipper Jasprit Bumrah🔥🔥#bumrah #JaspritBumrah #TeamIndia https://t.co/wNv4iOyajw

Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Alex Lees to start things off for India

If that finishing act wasn't enough, the Indian captain also started things off for India with the ball. On the final ball of the third over, he hurled a quick in-swinger to opener Alex Lees. The southpaw played down the wrong line, allowing the ball to clip his pads and rattle his stumps.

Also Read Article Continues below

Interestingly, Bumrah had bowled his last ball of the over but it turned out to be a no-ball so had to reload which got him the wicket. Moreover, a rain shower intervened immediately after the dismissal, sending the teams back to the pavilion with the score reading 16/1.

Also Read: [Watch] Virat Kohli celebrates ecstatically after Ravindra Jadeja completes his century in IND vs ENG 2022 Test

Edited by Samya Majumdar
