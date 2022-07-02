"Kya ye Yuvi hai ya Bumrah?" - Fans go gaga over Jasprit Bumrah, troll Stuart Broad for conceding most expensive over in Test cricket

Interim Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah's blistering knock on Saturday (July 2) sent both the England team and cricket fans on Twitter in a frenzy. The fast bowler came to bat at No. 10 and scored 31 runs off just 16 balls to push India's total from 375-9 to 416-10.
Despite failing with a short-ball ploy during the first leg of the series in 2021, England tried to bounce Bumrah out. But the right-hander was up for it and feasted on Stuart Broad's bouncers and attempted yorkers. Despite top-edging a few, he plundered 29 runs against the English pacer, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.
One of the sixes was off a no-ball and Broad also bowled a wide which went for a boundary, taking the total runs in his over to 35. This became the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket, breaking Brian Lara's 19-year-old of 28 runs.
Broad now holds an unenviable record of conceding the most runs in an over in both Tests and T20Is (Yuvraj Singh's famous six sixes in 2007). It came only a few minutes after he picked up his 550th Test wicket by dismissing Mohammad Shami.
Fans loved Bumrah's batting and lauded the 28-year-old for playing one of the most entertaining Test knocks and breaking a world record before even bowling a ball. Comparisons with Yuvraj Singh were in abundance too.
Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Alex Lees to start things off for India
If that finishing act wasn't enough, the Indian captain also started things off for India with the ball. On the final ball of the third over, he hurled a quick in-swinger to opener Alex Lees. The southpaw played down the wrong line, allowing the ball to clip his pads and rattle his stumps.
Interestingly, Bumrah had bowled his last ball of the over but it turned out to be a no-ball so had to reload which got him the wicket. Moreover, a rain shower intervened immediately after the dismissal, sending the teams back to the pavilion with the score reading 16/1.
