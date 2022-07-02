[Watch] Virat Kohli celebrates ecstatically after Ravindra Jadeja completes his century in IND vs ENG 2022 Test

Ravindra Jadeja registered his Test career's first overseas hundred earlier today against England at Edgbaston. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was overjoyed after seeing his teammate accomplish the feat. He could not control his emotions and showed his happiness while celebrating from the balcony.

Jadeja came out to bat in a difficult situation yesterday at Edgbaston. James Anderson and Matty Potts dismissed five Indian batters before the visitors could touch the 100-run mark. Jadeja then united forces with Rishabh Pant to add 222 runs for the sixth wicket.

The two batters took the total past the 300-run mark. Rishabh Pant lost his wicket four runs short of his 150 last evening, but Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 83. Jadeja resumed his innings today and added 21 runs to his overnight score.

He completed his first Test hundred on English soil with back-to-back boundaries off Matty Potts' bowling. The entire Indian dressing room was delighted to see Jadeja touching the three-figure mark at Edgbaston. Here is a video of the celebration:

James Anderson dismissed Ravindra Jadeja soon after he completed his century

Earlier this year, Jadeja played a fantastic innings of 175 runs against the Sri Lankan cricket team. Fans would have hoped for a similar score from the Indian all-rounder, but he lost his stumps to James Anderson while batting on 104.

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk 🏼



James Anderson has scalps against his name so far 🏼



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (



LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND Sir Jadeja walks back to a standing ovation after an incredibleJames Anderson hasscalps against his name so farTune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - ( bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S… LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND Sir Jadeja walks back to a standing ovation after an incredible 1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ 🙌🏼James Anderson has 4️⃣ scalps against his name so far 👏🏼Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S…)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND https://t.co/o7qV4KQIsg

Nevertheless, fans will be satisfied with Jadeja's batting performance. A surprise cameo from captain Jasprit Bumrah helped the Indian team finish with 416 runs on the board in their first innings.

It will be interesting to see if England can take a first-innings lead at Edgbaston. Given how they performed against New Zealand, the battle between English batters and Indian bowlers should entertain the cricket universe a lot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far