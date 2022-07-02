[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah clobbers Stuart Broad as England pacer bowls most expensive over in Test cricket 

Jasprit Bumrah sizzled with the bat in his first Test match as India’s captain, walloping England pacer Stuart Broad for 29 runs in an over on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test. A total of 35 runs came in the over - the most expensive ever in the history of Test cricket.

The carnage unfolded in the 84th over of India’s innings on Saturday as Bumrah faced Broad. The first ball was hooked and went for four via a top edge. The England fast bowler conceded five wides off the next delivery, sending down a wayward short ball.

The next delivery was a no-ball and was slogged for six by Bumrah as he got another top edge. The next three balls went for fours. After a full toss was slammed through mid-on, another thick edge flew to the fine leg boundary. Bumrah completed a hat-trick of fours by swinging the next one through midwicket.

The Indian captain wasn’t done yet. He swung the fifth legitimate ball of the over, which was another short one, over deep backward square leg for a maximum in emphatic fashion. With that stroke, Bumrah also broke the record for most runs taken in an over in Test cricket.

Earlier, the dubious record (28 runs) was jointly held by South Africa’s Robin Peterson and Broad’s teammates James Anderson and Joe Root.

Bumrah rounded off the over with a quick single to retain the strike. Anderson, however, had Mohammad Siraj caught at mid-off for two to end India’s first innings on 416. The Indian captain returned unbeaten on a blazing 31 off 16 balls. For England, Anderson was yet again the standout bowler with figures of five for 60.

Jadeja completes ton before Bumrah carnage

While the Indian captain dominated the headlines towards the end of the innings, earlier in the day all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed a much-deserved hundred.

Resuming his innings on 83, he patiently moved into the 90s. On 92, he edged England pacer Matthew Potts, but was dropped in the slips. To add insult to injury for the bowling side, the ball crossed the ropes.

Jadeja brought up three figures off the very next ball, by smacking Potts through point for another boundary. He was eventually bowled by Anderson for 104.

Responding to India’s 416, England were 16 for 1 when early lunch was taken on Day 2 due to rain. Bumrah got the early breakthrough for India, cleaning up Alex Lees for six.

