[Watch] Joe Root goes for a non-existent single as Alex Lees gets run-out in IND vs ENG Test

India's comeback in the fourth innings of the Edgbaston Test was cemented by the run-out of England opener Alex Lees for 56 (65) after some messy miscommunication with former captain Joe Root on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja floated the ball on the rough outside Lees' off-stump. The batter went for a drive but got an under-edge which went straight to Mohammad Shami at short third-man. Lees was searching for the ball, only to look up and see his partner, Root, halfway down the pitch for the single.

Lees ran full-tilt but Shami and Jadeja combined to catch him well short. There was never a run there, especially with Less, who Graeme Swann on air described as 'not the quickest between the wickets'. He gave a stare to Root, who looked disappointed with his decision too.

You can watch the wicket and Virat Kohli's emphatic celebration here:

The run-out would come as a massive relief for India, who looked down after a superb stand from the English openers. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah, as he so often is, was the chief engineer behind the first two wickets.

He clean bowled Zak Crawley with a sharp nip-backer, which the batter misjudged and then sent back Ollie Pope for a golden duck with one that held its line. Lees was batting aggressively from the start and had already hit eight boundaries. His wicket left the hosts at 109/3, hanging almost perfectly in balance.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow key to England's survival again

Now, once again, the onus of England winning this Test and therefore leveling the five-Test series 2-2 lies on former captain Joe Root and last innings' centurion Jonny Bairstow. Root looked fidgety in the first essay but the pitch has flattened out a bit and might stay the same for the rest of the day, which is just what he would want.

India, on the other hand, will need to be patient again and pounce on the mistakes from the English duo. Bumrah has been brilliant but will need support from Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur.

You can catch the live action here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far