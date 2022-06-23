[Watch] Rohit Sharma creams the most perfect straight drive in nets ahead of Edgbaston Test

Ahead of the tour game against Leicestershire that gets underway on June 24, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing hard in the nets on Wednesday, June 22.

The 35-year-old received throwdowns from the management as he looked to find his groove. One of his shots was a sublime straight drive that was captured in a video and posted by Sony Sports Network on their Instagram page.

Here's what they captioned it with:

"Middling it to perfection 🫶 Can you guess this batsman with such incredible timing? 🤔 #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork #GuessThePlayer"

Rohit Sharma has returned to the Indian team after being rested for the T20I series against South Africa. He will be keen to find form in the practice game so that he is at his best when the one-off Test begins against England at Edgbaston on July 1.

Rohit Sharma's 2021 England tour is highlight of his Test resurgence

In 2019, Rohit Sharma became a full-time Test opener for India and plundered runs against South Africa and Bangladesh at home. However, the question was always about what he would do against a dukes ball in swinging conditions upfront, especially in England.

When India toured England for a five-match Test series in 2021, all eyes were on how Rohit was going to cope with the brilliance of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. However, the-then 34-year-old showed great application and patience to keep the England bowlers at bay.

Once the conditions got better for batting, the opener had no hesitation in pressing the accelerator. His change in gear was so subtle that it never looked like he would struggle in those testing conditions.

Rohit scored 368 runs in four Tests, including a sensational maiden overseas Test hundred at The Oval. If India are to avoid defeat at Edgbaston and win the series, their new Test captain will need to replicate his form of last year.

BCCI @BCCI 🎙️Captain @ImRo45 explains what #Teamaindia will look to achieve in the four-day practice match ahead of the fifth Test against England. 🎙️Captain @ImRo45 explains what #Teamaindia will look to achieve in the four-day practice match ahead of the fifth Test against England. https://t.co/qpj46rEv2g

Leicestershire Squad: Samuel Evans(c), Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates (w), Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abidine Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

