[Watch] Team India stars sweat it out in the nets ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 Test match

Team India will return to action at Edgbaston on Friday, July 1. They will play the rescheduled fifth Test of the ICC World Test Championship against England over the next five days.

India have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A win in the upcoming contest could help India secure a historic 3-1 Test series victory on English soil.

Ahead of the opening day of the Test match, the BCCI shared a video on Twitter, where Team India could be seen sweating it out in the practice sessions. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj and other players were in action during the net session.

Head coach Rahul Dravid and other support staff members observed the proceedings quite closely from the back.

"Match-day #TeamIndia geared up for the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston," BCCI captioned the video.

The Test match will get underway at 3:00 pm IST. Keeping the subcontinental fans in mind, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to prepone the start time by 30 minutes.

Generally, Test matches in England start at 11:00 am local time, but this game will begin at 10:30 am. The action will continue till 5:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST). If the required overs are not completed by then, play can be extended for 30 more minutes.

Who will open the innings for Team India at Edgbaston?

India will not have a full-strength team for this Test as captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul are unavailable. While Rahul is in Germany recovering from his groin injury, Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in England.

Both openers starred in Team India's success against England last year. It remains to be seen who opens the innings with Shubman Gill at Edgbaston.

