[Watch] Virat Kohli entertains fans near the boundary with his dance moves during IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing with the bat in the second T20I of the series against England earlier today (July 9). The former Indian skipper mistimed a shot off debutant Richard Gleeson's bowling and departed to the dressing room after scoring just one run.

However, Kohli shifted his focus from that dismissal quickly and gave his 100% on the field in the second innings. To relax himself on the field, Kohli shook his leg for a while. Fans sitting near the boundary line at Edgbaston captured the footage of Kohli dancing and shared it on Twitter.

You can watch that video right here:

MOHIT SHUKLA @MohitShukla1030 Virat Kohli entertaining the crowd with his dance Virat Kohli entertaining the crowd with his dance 😊🇮🇳 https://t.co/qGzWdQwU1q

gautam @itsgautamm Kohli entertaining the crowd Kohli entertaining the crowd https://t.co/uiO9fiytAT

Kohli took the catch of Richard Gleeson in the second innings. Gleeson failed to pick a slower delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over of England's innings and handed a catch to Virat in the mid-off region.

Virat Kohli will be keen to score big in the third T20I against England tomorrow

Virat Kohli had a great time near the boundary line during the second T20I against England (Image: Getty).

While Kohli failed to make an impact in the second T20I of this series, he will be keen to play a match-winning knock for India in the final T20I tomorrow. It is a dead rubber game as the Men in Blue have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Captain Rohit Sharma may look to experiment a bit and shuffle his players for tomorrow's match. He hinted at this at the post-match presentation and said:

"It's something we have to think about - we do want to give the guys on the bench some chances but I'll go and have a chat with the coach on what he thinks. If needed we'll make some changes."

The final game of the India vs England T20I series will start tomorrow at 7:00 PM IST in Nottingham.

