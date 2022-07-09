[Watch] Virat Kohli entertains fans near the boundary with his dance moves during IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing with the bat in the second T20I of the series against England earlier today (July 9). The former Indian skipper mistimed a shot off debutant Richard Gleeson's bowling and departed to the dressing room after scoring just one run.
However, Kohli shifted his focus from that dismissal quickly and gave his 100% on the field in the second innings. To relax himself on the field, Kohli shook his leg for a while. Fans sitting near the boundary line at Edgbaston captured the footage of Kohli dancing and shared it on Twitter.
You can watch that video right here:
Kohli took the catch of Richard Gleeson in the second innings. Gleeson failed to pick a slower delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 16th over of England's innings and handed a catch to Virat in the mid-off region.
Virat Kohli will be keen to score big in the third T20I against England tomorrow
While Kohli failed to make an impact in the second T20I of this series, he will be keen to play a match-winning knock for India in the final T20I tomorrow. It is a dead rubber game as the Men in Blue have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Captain Rohit Sharma may look to experiment a bit and shuffle his players for tomorrow's match. He hinted at this at the post-match presentation and said:
"It's something we have to think about - we do want to give the guys on the bench some chances but I'll go and have a chat with the coach on what he thinks. If needed we'll make some changes."
The final game of the India vs England T20I series will start tomorrow at 7:00 PM IST in Nottingham.