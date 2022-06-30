[Watch] Virat Kohli focused in India's training session ahead of one-off Test vs England

All eyes were on Virat Kohli as he and members of Team India trained ahead of the all-important one-off Test against England at Edgbaston.

Cricket.com posted a video on their YouTube channel in which a number of Team India's stars were seen sweating it out during their practice session. The video began with Virat Kohli taking a nice stroll to the ground, probably warming up before the training session.

The likes of Shubman Gill were then seen examining the pitch ahead of the important Test. It was interesting to see Ravindra Jadeja practice some slip-catching, which could be a smart move in the match beginning tomorrow (July 1).

India notably may not have one of their best slip fielders with Rohit Sharma running the risk of missing the match after contracting COVID-19.

Here's the video:

Kohli has often been quite vocal about how he wants to get the best out of every nets session that he participates in. The 33-year-old looked in the zone and was seen having a chat with the likes of Jadeja and Gill after padding up.

Kohli shared a great camaraderie with the latter and it was on show as the duo shared a light moment while getting ready for the nets session. The former Indian skipper was also seen having a candid chat with Mohammed Siraj, who could play a crucial role in the one-off Test.

Virat Kohli vs James Anderson - who will win?

h🐧 @defnothm Anderson vs Virat Kohli (two of my fav) , truly when the Greats Collides 🥶



Get ready ladies and gentlemen, for the Last Dance. Anderson vs Virat Kohli (two of my fav) , truly when the Greats Collides 🥶Get ready ladies and gentlemen, for the Last Dance. https://t.co/OTJXHsbErK

A lot of chat has been around about how this could possibly be the last face-off between Virat Kohli and the great James Anderson. With the veteran pacer back in England's XI for the one-off Test, the result of the game and the series could probably depend on who wins this particular match-up.

England playing XI vs India: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

