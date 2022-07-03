[Watch] Virat Kohli's luck once again eludes him as he is dismissed by an absolute snorter from Ben Stokes

Virat Kohli's wait for the 71st century continues. The 33-year-old once again lost his wicket when he looked so good against England on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test on July 3. This time, however, he didn't play any loose shots to get dismissed.

Kohli looked in sublime touch and played some exquisite strokes, particularly the cover drive with which he got off the mark. However, the ball lost shape and was changed. This changed ball started to misbehave and that proved to be a crucial factor in Kohli's undoing.

Ben Stokes is known to produce some absolute jaffas while bowling here and there. He produced one right when Virat Kohli looked set to get a big one. The 31-year-old landed the ball at a good length, but it spat off the surface and kissed Kohli's gloves as he tried to defend the ball.

Sam Billings made an absolute mess of the catch, but Joe Root at first slip was alert enough to grab the ricoshet off the keeper's gloves.

The entire England team celebrated and were ecstatic as they knew how big a wicket that was. Kohli had absolutely no expression on his face as he knew he couldn't do much about that delivery.

Here's a video of his dismissal:

India ahead in final Test despite Virat Kohli's wicket

Day 3 didn't start in the greatest of ways for India and for Virat Kohli. The latter sledged Jonny Bairstow and that probably brought the best out of the Englishman. The 32-year-old smashed his fifth century of the year and brought England back into the game.

However, India still managed to bowl out the hosts for 284 and took a 132-run lead. England did pick up three wickets by the end of the day's play. However, the visitors still have plenty of batting left with a lead that has already swollen past the 250-run mark.

A fascinating Day 4 is in store, which could possibly decide which way the game is going. India will look to bat England out of the game. England will know that any target of around 300 or a bit more is well within their reach given the way they chased against New Zealand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far