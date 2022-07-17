[Watch] Virat Kohli shows off some dance moves ahead of series decider at Old Trafford against England

One of the most amazing qualities that Virat Kohli possesses is his energy irrespective of whether he is in form or not.

Although there have been a number of question marks on his current form, the former Indian captain has hardly let it affect his body language on the field.

One such moment was captured on camera when Virat Kohli and Team India were in a practice session at Old Trafford in Manchester ahead of the third and final ODI against England on Sunday.

The 33-year-old seemed to be in a cheerful mood and also showed a few of his dance moves to the camera as he prepared for an intense nets session.

It is perhaps refreshing to see that Kohli hasn't let his rough patch of form affect his mindset and is still hungry and motivated to do well. Here's a video of the same:

Will Virat Kohli score his 71st hundred at Manchester?

It's no longer a secret that Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century in about two and a half years. The former Indian captain has looked a bit fidgety in Tests for a while now and the T20 format probably doesn't suit his natural game.

However, he remains one of the best ODI batters to ever grace the game and this could really be the format that brings him back into form.

With Kohli having been rested for the entire West Indies tour, today will be his last international innings after which he gets a long break of about a month.

The 33-year-old might have memories of India's heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the back of his mind at this very venue.

With the series on the line, Old Trafford could well be the ground where the star batter breaks the century jinx and helps his team get the crucial win.

