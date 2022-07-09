"We should be shameful if we question his place" - Fans split on whether Virat Kohli should play in 2nd IND vs ENG T20I at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli is one of quite a few senior players who will be back in India's squad for the final two T20Is against England. Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were part of the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston before being rested for the first T20I.

However, with the T20 World Cup round the corner, the selectors will be keen to include these big names in the playing XI with a view to shortlisting their final squad. Kohli, in particular, didn't have the greatest of IPL 2022 seasons, scoring just 341 runs from 16 games at an average of below 23.

Moreover, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda have done really well in the chances that they have got in the shortest format. So there is a debate on who will make way for Kohli in the playing XI for the second game at Edgbaston on Saturday.

While many fans on Twitter are excited to see Virat Kohli play white-ball cricket for India after more than three months, some feel it will be unfair on the existing players in the XI to miss out on a place. Here are some of the reactions:

tanya @ch3rryw8n3 ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Does Virat Kohli have a place in India’s best T20I XI? Does Virat Kohli have a place in India’s best T20I XI? No because he has a place in World T20 XI. Ungrateful endians don't deserve someone like Virat Kohli twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… No because he has a place in World T20 XI. Ungrateful endians don't deserve someone like Virat Kohli twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

There are other players(in form) too

Now We watch cricket to win trophy not for winning hearts like rcb🙂 ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Does Virat Kohli have a place in India’s best T20I XI? Does Virat Kohli have a place in India’s best T20I XI? He should rested...There are other players(in form) tooNow We watch cricket to win trophy not for winning hearts like rcb🙂 twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… He should rested... There are other players(in form) tooNow We watch cricket to win trophy not for winning hearts like rcb🙂 twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

@Abhinandan673 twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Does Virat Kohli have a place in India’s best T20I XI? Does Virat Kohli have a place in India’s best T20I XI? Virat Kohli is the best t20I batter ever. We should be shameful if we question his place in t20 xi. His stellar wc 2012,14,16 are a bold statement that he is the best in the business. Virat Kohli is the best t20I batter ever. We should be shameful if we question his place in t20 xi. His stellar wc 2012,14,16 are a bold statement that he is the best in the business. @Abhinandan673 twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP Bcci sources have conveyed the message that Bcci and management is now all set to drop any player from the team if performance doesn't comes no matter how big the name is for the preparation of World Cup ~(To Sports Tak) Bcci sources have conveyed the message that Bcci and management is now all set to drop any player from the team if performance doesn't comes no matter how big the name is for the preparation of World Cup ~(To Sports Tak)

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit & Virat combo is back from today. Rohit & Virat combo is back from today. https://t.co/5z08bv2NMo

Vighnesh17 @VighneshMenon GOAT plays cricket today GOAT plays cricket today https://t.co/2t9n7yQW3q

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Tommorow - India vs England 2nd T20I match. And Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Shreyas will returns in the squad and it will be interesting to see what is the playing XI of team India. It is going to be very Difficult for captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to take decisons. Tommorow - India vs England 2nd T20I match. And Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Shreyas will returns in the squad and it will be interesting to see what is the playing XI of team India. It is going to be very Difficult for captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to take decisons.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - Heart and soul of Indian cricket return from tommorow together. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - Heart and soul of Indian cricket return from tommorow together. https://t.co/VYSWtEQ38I

After that :



3 ODIs Vs West Indies:8,18,0

2 Tests Vs Srilanka :45,_,23,13

IPL 2022:

Matches-16

Runs- 341

Average-22

SR-115

1 Test Vs England: 11,20



But but Virat isn't out of form,he has set the standard too high 🤡 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli in last 12 innings in T20is:



Runs - 493.

Average - 61.62.

Strike Rate - 135.43.

Fifties - 6. Virat Kohli in last 12 innings in T20is:Runs - 493.Average - 61.62.Strike Rate - 135.43.Fifties - 6. His last T20I innings was against West Indies 5 months ago.After that :3 ODIs Vs West Indies:8,18,02 Tests Vs Srilanka :45,_,23,13IPL 2022:Matches-16Runs- 341Average-22SR-1151 Test Vs England: 11,20But but Virat isn't out of form,he has set the standard too high 🤡 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… His last T20I innings was against West Indies 5 months ago.After that :3 ODIs Vs West Indies:8,18,02 Tests Vs Srilanka :45,_,23,13IPL 2022: Matches-16Runs- 341Average-22 SR-1151 Test Vs England: 11,20But but Virat isn't out of form,he has set the standard too high 🤡 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Nihit @Proteinxxx_



T20is(5innings): 137 runs

Avg:34.2

S/R: 112.3



IPL 2021 & 2022: 746 runs

Avg: 25.7

Who will Virat Kohli replace in India's XI?

India have quite a few decisions to make as the likes of Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and even Jadeja look certain to come into the playing XI. As far as Jadeja and Bumrah are concerned, they seem set to come in place of Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh respectively.

However, it will be interesting to see who will be left out to accommodate Kohli and Pant. One way or the other, there will definitely be quite a few eyebrows raised when the playing XI is announced.

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

