"We should be shameful if we question his place" - Fans split on whether Virat Kohli should play in 2nd IND vs ENG T20I at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli is one of quite a few senior players who will be back in India's squad for the final two T20Is against England. Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were part of the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston before being rested for the first T20I.
However, with the T20 World Cup round the corner, the selectors will be keen to include these big names in the playing XI with a view to shortlisting their final squad. Kohli, in particular, didn't have the greatest of IPL 2022 seasons, scoring just 341 runs from 16 games at an average of below 23.
Moreover, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda have done really well in the chances that they have got in the shortest format. So there is a debate on who will make way for Kohli in the playing XI for the second game at Edgbaston on Saturday.
While many fans on Twitter are excited to see Virat Kohli play white-ball cricket for India after more than three months, some feel it will be unfair on the existing players in the XI to miss out on a place. Here are some of the reactions:
Who will Virat Kohli replace in India's XI?
India have quite a few decisions to make as the likes of Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and even Jadeja look certain to come into the playing XI. As far as Jadeja and Bumrah are concerned, they seem set to come in place of Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh respectively.
However, it will be interesting to see who will be left out to accommodate Kohli and Pant. One way or the other, there will definitely be quite a few eyebrows raised when the playing XI is announced.
India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik