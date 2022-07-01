IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in Birmingham (July 1) as India gear up for 5th Test

There's a good chance of rain playing spoilsport as India square-off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday (July 1). Reports suggest there is a good 50 percent chance that rain will play a key role in deciding the amount of action that happens on a promising Day 1.

The series ended on a 2-1 note last year with India taking a decisive lead. Things have changed since then. There are new skippers for either side. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the visitors after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out following a bout of COVID-19 he contracted after reaching the English shores.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum made quite the statement as the new leader and coach of the new-look England outfit. They came into this game on the back of a 3-0 drubbing they handed to New Zealand earlier this month.

India seem high on confidence as well, after some of the big names got some runs under their belt in their warm-up game against Leicestershire. The contest promises to be cracking as both sides gun for a win. England will look to dominate as they have a shot to even the scoreline.

As all eyes shift to Edgbaston, we take a look at what the weather looks like.

IND vs ENG 2022: Intermittent clouds and rainfall predicted as India take on Ben Stokes & Co.

Accuweather predicts a cloudy and rainy day. The temperatures are expected to be between 14-19 degrees with a humidity of 92 percent. There is a 68 percent cloud cover, meaning bad light stopping play is a very real possibility.

Expect rainfall to delay lunch or play after it as the site suggests some light rain during that time period. The good news is that the chances of losing a full day's play is minimal.

IND vs ENG 2022: Quick notes ahead of the match

When: Friday (July 1)

Time: 3 pm IST

Where to watch: Sony 1, Sony 1 HD, and Sony LIV

Where is it happening: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Squads and probable playing XI

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far