Weather update in Birmingham (July 2) on Day 2 of 5th India vs England Test

India will resume Day 2 of the Birmingham Test against England on Saturday (July 2) at 338 for 7.

Sent into bat first after losing the toss, the visitors got off to a horrendous start, losing half their side for 98 as James Anderson and Matthew Potts dominated proceedings.

Rishabh Pant (146 off 111), however, launched a stunning counter-attack and, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83*), lifted India to a healthy position by stumps.

Fans will be hoping for the rain to stay away on Saturday so they can enjoy more entertaining cricket on Day 2 of the India vs England Test at Edgbaston.

According to AccuWeather, the maximum temperature on Saturday will be 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be nine degrees Celsius.

The general forecast for the day says there will be sunny spells, but it is also likely to get cloudy. The cloud cover is expected to be 70 percent, with prediction for some showers. Humidity is expected to be around 75% in the morning time and 51% in the afternoon. There is a 17% probability of thunderstorms as well.

Rain affected Day 1 of India vs England Birmingham Test

As it often happens in England, rain affected Day 1 of the Birmingham Test. Only 20.1 overs were possible in the first session of play on Friday. India were 53 for 2 when the players were forced off the field.

During this tricky period, the visitors lost both their openers to England pacer James Anderson. Shubman Gill (17) poked at one outside off stump, while Cheteshwar Pujara (13) was forced to play at a brute of a delivery that took the edge and flew to slip.

England continued their domination after the weather relented in the second session. Matthew Potts trapped Hanuma Vihari (20) lbw before Virat Kohli (11) was bowled by a probing delivery outside off stump. He dragged the ball back onto the stumps while attempting an uncertain leave. Anderson had a third when Shreyas Iyer (15) was strangled down the leg side.

Pant then played a breathtaking knock and, with help from Jadeja, put India in a position from where they could end up posting a fighting total.

