Weather update in Birmingham (July 3) on Day 3 of 5th India vs England Test

Day 2 of the Birmingham Test between India and England on Saturday (July 2) saw multiple interruptions due to the weather. Despite frequent disruptions, India managed to dominate the day and gained the upper hand in the contest at stumps. After posting 416 in their first innings, they reduced England to 84/5.

The visitors will hope for the rain to stay away on Sunday (July 3) so that they can move closer to their first Test series win in England since 2007. But what does the weather forecast for Day 3 of the India-England Test in Birmingham say?

According to AccuWeather, the general forecast for the day predicts showers in the morning with a blend of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. The maximum temperature on Sunday will be 19 degree Celsius and the minimum 11 degree Celsius.

The cloud cover in Birmingham will be 69 percent with a 13 percent probability of thunderstorms. The humidity in the morning will be 71 percent which will fall to 58 percent in the afternoon.

India on top after stop-start Day 2 in Birmingham

India resumed Day 2 of the fifth Test against England on Saturday at 338/7, with Ravindra Jadeja 17 short of a Test hundred. The left-hander got to the landmark with a crunching boundary off England pacer Matthew Potts.

The all-rounder was dismissed for 104 by James Anderson. However, Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah came up with a swashbuckling batting display (31* off 16) to push India past 400 in their first innings of the Birmingham Test. He hammered Stuart Broad for 29 runs in one over. Overall, 35 runs came off the England’s pacer over, the most expensive ever in Test cricket.

After his heroics with the willow, Bumrah dislodged the top three batters in England’s line-up to leave the hosts reeling at 44/3. Mohammed Siraj then claimed the big scalp of Joe Root (31) while Mohammad Shami dismissed nightwatchman Jack Leach (0) as England went to stumps at 84/5.

Jonny Bairstow (12*) and England captain Ben Stokes (0*) will have to come up with another blazing effort on Day 3 of the Test to pull the hosts back into the contest.

