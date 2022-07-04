IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in Birmingham (July 4) as India head into Day 4

Expect the final session to be delayed by rain as India head into Day 4 of their fifth rescheduled Test against England at Edgebaston, Birmingham.

The visitors will begin the day with a healthy 257-run lead after ending Day 3 at 125-3, with Cheteshwar Pujara (50*) and Rishabh Pant (30*) holding the fort. Day 2 was weather-wise a better day, and Jonny Bairstow continued his run-scoring spree with another scintillating century.

The Englishman's 140-ball 106 was instrumental as England ended their first innings at 284 in reply to India's 416. India's second innings saw Shubman Gill (four) and Hanuma Vihari (11) depart in quick succession.

With India currently holding the upper-hand, we take a look at the weather ahead of Day 4 at Edgebaston.

IND vs ENG 2022 Weather report on Day 4: Mostly cloudy

Accuweather provided some good news ahead of the start of the day's play. The weather will be mostly cloudy with chances of light rain between 4 pm and 6 pm. This could mean a bit of a delay for the final session or we may see stumps being called if the rain persists.

The temperatures are estimated to hover between 16-20 degrees Celsius with humidity around 78 percent. It will be another day where the clouds will play peek-a-boo with a cover of 46 percent. All in all, we can look forward to another day of good cricket at Edgebaston.

Related: India do well, but Virat Kohli's poor run continues

Just when it looked like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had given India a stable platform, the former was dismissed by a sharp delivery from Ben Stokes.

The nippy delivery rose after hitting the deck and Kohli, who went forward to prod it to the ground, ended up getting his glove to it. While wicket-keeper Sam Billings failed to catch it, Joe Root at first slip managed to hang on to it, thus dismissing the former Indian skipper for 20.

With this, Kohli has scores of 11 and 20 in the Test even as India have a good 257-run lead. While there was enough from his body language and style of play to suggest Kohli was comfortable at the crease, he was undone by the England captain, who kept bowling in one area to extract some swing and bounce.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far