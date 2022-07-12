IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in London (July 12) as India gear up for the 1st ODI

India and England face off at The Oval in London for the first of the three ODIs on Tuesday (July 12) with the weather gods blessing the sides with a good warm day to play cricket. Chances are ripe for the Rohit Sharma-led side to bag the series after pocketing the T20I leg 2-1.

While Virat Kohli's availability is in question, the focus will be on India's veteran opening combination of Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The latter returns to the fold on the back of a good run at the venue.

It's been a happy hunting ground for Dhawan. In the five ODIs he's played, the southpaw has notched up 443 runs at an average of 110.75, with three centuries and a fifty.

England, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the arrival of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the setup. With a cracking contest on the cards, let's take a look at what the weather has in store, amongst other things.

IND vs ENG 2022: Weather update in London (July 12)

Accuweather predicts a warm day in London and that would mean a full game without any rain disruptions. Temperatures are expected to hover between 28 and 21 degrees as the game progresses. Humidity is estimated to be around 82% with a 70% cloud cover.

The good news is the absence of rain, but the heatwave going around will surely test the bowlers.

Ace batter Virat Kohli is a doubtful starter for the first ODI. According to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources in India and England, he has a groin niggle and a final decision on his participation will be taken on Tuesday morning.

"The injury is not looking serious at this stage. The medical team is examining. He was taken for scans and his chances of playing will depend on the results of the scan," stated a source for Cricbuzz.

It remains to be seen if Kohli will suit up for the high-octane match. The former skipper has faced immense criticism for his poor run of late with the bat.

