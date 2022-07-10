"Were we playing an extremely old style of T20 cricket?" - Aakash Chopra on India's ultra-aggressive T20I batting approach

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Indian team was playing an obsolete form of T20 cricket earlier, considering the discussions surrounding their recently adopted all-out attacking approach.

Rohit Sharma and Co. went after the leather right from the start of their innings in the second T20I against England on Saturday. Even though they lost a flurry of wickets in the middle, they ended up posting a fighting score of 170/8 and eventually won the match by a massive margin of 49 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about India's aggressive batting approach:

"It seems there is a clear diktat, that everyone has been asked to hit. There is a lot of discussion happening on that as well and here I want to know your opinion, the fact that we are discussing this so much, were we playing an extremely old style of T20 cricket? That's point number one."

The former Indian opener highlighted that barring the last T20 World Cup, the Men In Blue enjoyed excellent success in the shortest format of the game earlier as well. Chopra observed:

"Secondly, are we talking too much about it because your T20 record is not that bad. They didn't play the World Cup well but the bilateral record in T20s is not bad. That's point number two."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the successful teams at the T20 World Cup 2021 did not play an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket. He elaborated:

"Thirdly, the discussion is that if you play like this, you will win the World Cup. Australia won the last World Cup, New Zealand played the final, which of the two teams had a playing style like that."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that neither Australia nor New Zealand were amongst the favorites at the last World Cup. He highlighted that while the Aussies were an unsettled unit, the Kiwis didn't seem to have the might.

"It is necessary to reach a mountain's peak but there are many ways for that" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma has mentioned that the Indian team is looking to imbibe a more positive approach.

Aakash Chopra reckons an ultra-aggressive approach might not be the only recipe for success in T20 cricket. He observed:

"The point I am trying to make is that it is necessary to reach a mountain's peak but there are many ways for that. Our nation's obsession currently is intent, brand of cricket, very aggressive."

The renowned commentator concluded by highlighting that such an approach can backfire if things don't go according to plan.

Aakash Chopra explained:

"It is good to hear, it is a good way of playing if you have that much depth, but for that depth if you send Axar ahead of Dinesh Karthik, for example, or if you remove Hardik Pandya from this and you don't have a sixth bowler, the story will look slightly different."

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav Thumping series victory for India, bowling looked top class today with Bhuvi and Bumrah bringing their A-game. The batting approach has been interesting this series with every batter coming out to bat with a positive approach, plans for Rohit’s men seem to be clear #INDvsENG Thumping series victory for India, bowling looked top class today with Bhuvi and Bumrah bringing their A-game. The batting approach has been interesting this series with every batter coming out to bat with a positive approach, plans for Rohit’s men seem to be clear #INDvsENG

Team India were reduced to a score of 89/5 in the 11th over in Saturday's game after getting off to a flying start. Ravindra Jadeja bailed them out of trouble with an unbeaten 46-run knock, which proved to be a game-changer in the end.

The tourists will look to inflict a whitewash when they lock horns with Jos Buttler and Co. on Sunday at Trent Bridge.

