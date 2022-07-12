What happened the last time Team India played an ODI match at the Oval?

After clinching the T20I series by a 2-1 margin, Team India will now square off against England in the 3-match ODI series. Kennington Oval in London will host the first match of the series today.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow, who missed the T20I series last week, will bolster the hosts' batting with their presence in the ODI series.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup winners will be looking to put a disappointing T20I series loss behind them and start afresh with a strong performance in the 50-over format on Tuesday (July 12).

So far, Team India have played 16 ODI games at the Oval. They managed to win six games over the years while losing nine encounters. Incidentally, their last victory against England at this venue, came back in 2007 during an ODI between the two sides.

India beat Australia in the league match of 2019 ICC ODI World Cup at the Oval

The Indian team's last ODI match at the Oval took place on June 9, 2019. It was a league match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Rohit Sharma (57) and Shikhar Dhawan (117) gave their team a solid start after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. The duo's 127-run opening stand in 22.3 overs set a great platform for the middle-order to cash in. Virat Kohli (82) and Hardik Pandya (48) ensured India did not lose any momentum in the middle overs by playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

MS Dhoni (27 in 14 balls) and KL Rahul (11* in 3 balls) also chipped in with effective cameos in the death overs to help Team India reach a mammoth total of 352/5.

ICC @ICC



Shikhar Dhawan scored a 109-ball 117, as claimed a 36-run victory at The Oval.



Watch exclusive extended highlights of the game 📽️ #OnThisDay in 2019, India and Australia locked horns in a high-scoring @cricketworldcup encounterShikhar Dhawan scored a 109-ball 117, asclaimed a 36-run victory at The Oval.Watch exclusive extended highlights of the game 📽️ icc-cricket.com/video/vault #OnThisDay in 2019, India and Australia locked horns in a high-scoring @cricketworldcup encounter 🔥Shikhar Dhawan scored a 109-ball 117, as 🇮🇳 claimed a 36-run victory at The Oval.Watch exclusive extended highlights of the game 📽️ icc-cricket.com/video/vault https://t.co/3yFFAz1MLC

In a steep chase, openers David Warner (56) and Aaron Finch (36) gave Australia a decent start. However, the bowlers kept bowling tight lines and were successful in building pressure. As a result, the Aussies kept losing wickets in pursuit of quick runs. They eventually got all-out for 316 and lost the match by 36 runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far