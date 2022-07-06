IND vs ENG 2022: When is Team India's next match?

Team India had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series against England after suffering a seven-wicket defeat at Edgbaston yesterday.

The visitors had the upper hand during the first half of the game, but an ordinary performance in the second half led to their defeat.

Both India and England are on a break now. The matches will resume tomorrow night with the first of the three T20Is between the two nations.

Team India will play a three-match T20I series against England over the next four days. Here is the schedule for the series:

July 7 - India vs England, 1st T20I, 10:30 PM IST, Southampton

July 9 - India vs England, 2nd T20I, 7:00 PM IST, Birmingham

July 10 - India vs England, 3rd T20I, 7:00 PM IST, Nottingham

Rohit Sharma will return to action in Team India's next match

Captain Rohit Sharma will make his return to international cricket in the three-match T20I series against England. Sharma has not played any international matches over the last three months.

He was rested during the home series against South Africa and the away series against Ireland, while he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Test against England.

Rohit Sharma has now recovered and started his practice for the white-ball games of this tour.

Rohit Sharma could prove to be a match-winner for Team India in the T20I series against England. (Image: Getty)

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will also make their comeback to T20I cricket against England. The trio were rested during the matches against South Africa and Ireland.

They have been rested for the first T20I against England as well, but have been named in the squad for the second and third T20Is.

It will be exciting to see how the Men in Blue perform in their T20I match against England. Looking at the recent form of the two teams, it should be a cracker of a series.

