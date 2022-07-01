"Will we ever see that 100 again?" - Frustrated fans slam Virat Kohli after another soft dismissal vs England

Virat Kohli's wait for that elusive 71st international century continues as he chopped one on against the bowling of Matthew Potts and had to depart for just 11(19). The 33-year-old once again looked good at the crease and solid in his defense, but a slight indecision led to his wicket.

Potts bowled a slight back-of-length delivery that nipped back. At first, Kohli got his front foot across and looked to meet it with the full face of his bat. However, at the last moment, he realized he was a bit too far from him and decided to pull out of the shot.

It was a bit too late by then as the ball took a deflection from his bat and went on to disturb the stumps. Virat Kohli felt a bit hard done by and gave a smirk of disbelief before he walked back to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Kohli's poor run of form continue Some also trolled him for once again being vulnerable against the moving ball. Here are some of the reactions:

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Life is all about watching Virat Kohli play and then switch off the television as he gets out :) Life is all about watching Virat Kohli play and then switch off the television as he gets out :) https://t.co/6Xr9MuTGyG

Himanshu @imhimabhai Virat Kohli everytime to our expectations: Virat Kohli everytime to our expectations: https://t.co/7BsjkpF7OR

Prajakta @18prajakta just leave the ball that’s isn’t meant to be chased, abeg Kohli just leave the ball that’s isn’t meant to be chased, abeg Kohli

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Potts is bowling beautifully. Kept bowling in the channel. Got Vihari in this spell & now induces an error from Kohli: a moment of indecision from him #ENGvsIND Potts is bowling beautifully. Kept bowling in the channel. Got Vihari in this spell & now induces an error from Kohli: a moment of indecision from him #ENGvsIND

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#ENGvsIND Kohli out with team score on 71 Kohli out with team score on 71 😭#ENGvsIND

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi



#ENGvIND Virat Kohli dismissed by Matt Potts when the team score is 71. Spooky :) Virat Kohli dismissed by Matt Potts when the team score is 71. Spooky :)#ENGvIND

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#Kohli Kohli, you just feel for him. But wheels of fortune will take a turn. It has to. It will Kohli, you just feel for him. But wheels of fortune will take a turn. It has to. It will#Kohli

Gills @gpricey23 Turn the cricket on, see Kohli is out, turn off again lol will we ever see that 100 again? #ENGvIND Turn the cricket on, see Kohli is out, turn off again lol will we ever see that 100 again? #ENGvIND

Vedant @vedantt97 As the years go by and the more we see Kohli bat against high quality seam bowling in tests, the more we realize that Kohli's 2018 England tour was a total fluke. He's closer to sehwag in test cricket than Tendulkar or Lara. As the years go by and the more we see Kohli bat against high quality seam bowling in tests, the more we realize that Kohli's 2018 England tour was a total fluke. He's closer to sehwag in test cricket than Tendulkar or Lara.

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#ENGvIND Virat Kohli indecisive at the cease again. Shreyas Iyer starts with a clear mind before being rattled by the short stuff again. You could feel settled and middle a few, but to score big runs you need to conquer doubt. It’s all in the head. There’s no way around it. Virat Kohli indecisive at the cease again. Shreyas Iyer starts with a clear mind before being rattled by the short stuff again. You could feel settled and middle a few, but to score big runs you need to conquer doubt. It’s all in the head. There’s no way around it.#ENGvIND

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 He's had his share of rotten luck in recent times, but with due respect that was a poor shot from Kohli. You either play or leave - can't do half and half #ENGvIND He's had his share of rotten luck in recent times, but with due respect that was a poor shot from Kohli. You either play or leave - can't do half and half #ENGvIND

Manya @CSKian716 Gets out to a new bowler by chopping one on. Peak Kohli. 🥲 Gets out to a new bowler by chopping one on. Peak Kohli. 🥲

Back Foot Punch @iam_adarsh1 When any other batsman gets out: He's a pig



When Kohli gets out: God is against Kohli, he did everything right!! When any other batsman gets out: He's a pig When Kohli gets out: God is against Kohli, he did everything right!!

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi

Was a result of lack of conviction in his leave that brought his downfall.

#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND Don't think that Kohli dismissal was 'unlucky', as Commentators are constantly mentioning.Was a result of lack of conviction in his leave that brought his downfall. Don't think that Kohli dismissal was 'unlucky', as Commentators are constantly mentioning.Was a result of lack of conviction in his leave that brought his downfall.#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND

Virat Kohli's dismissal puts India in a spot of bother

India were put into bat first and got off to a brisk start, thanks to some shots from Shubman Gill. But James Anderson drew first blood for England and the hosts began to tighten the screws from there on.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari together batted through quite a difficult period with conditions almost perfect for swing bowling. But that was also broken by Anderson and from there India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The rain break helped England bowlers remain fresh and relentless. The visitors, on the other hand, had to restart their innings, which certainly affected their concentration as they lost five wickets before reaching 150.

With half the side already back in the hut, India will need to bat well to manage to cross the 200-run mark.

