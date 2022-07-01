"Will we ever see that 100 again?" - Frustrated fans slam Virat Kohli after another soft dismissal vs England

Virat Kohli's wait for that elusive 71st international century continues as he chopped one on against the bowling of Matthew Potts and had to depart for just 11(19). The 33-year-old once again looked good at the crease and solid in his defense, but a slight indecision led to his wicket.
Potts bowled a slight back-of-length delivery that nipped back. At first, Kohli got his front foot across and looked to meet it with the full face of his bat. However, at the last moment, he realized he was a bit too far from him and decided to pull out of the shot.
It was a bit too late by then as the ball took a deflection from his bat and went on to disturb the stumps. Virat Kohli felt a bit hard done by and gave a smirk of disbelief before he walked back to the pavilion.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Kohli's poor run of form continue Some also trolled him for once again being vulnerable against the moving ball. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli's dismissal puts India in a spot of bother
India were put into bat first and got off to a brisk start, thanks to some shots from Shubman Gill. But James Anderson drew first blood for England and the hosts began to tighten the screws from there on.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari together batted through quite a difficult period with conditions almost perfect for swing bowling. But that was also broken by Anderson and from there India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.
The rain break helped England bowlers remain fresh and relentless. The visitors, on the other hand, had to restart their innings, which certainly affected their concentration as they lost five wickets before reaching 150.
With half the side already back in the hut, India will need to bat well to manage to cross the 200-run mark.