"The world could see the trap. But not Shreyas Iyer." - Fans slam Iyer for once again being dismissed by the short ball on Day 4

Shreyas Iyer's weakness against the short ball was exposed by England once again as the 27-year-old ended up chipping one straight into the hands of mid-wicket on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test.

The trap was set and Iyer was probably aware of the same. Still, he decided to take on the short ball and paid the price for it after a 26-ball 19.

Iyer was being peppered with short balls consistently and certainly didn't look comfortable at the crease. England captain Ben Stokes put a ring of fielders on the leg side and asked Matthew Potts to continue bowling into the pitch.

Shreyas Iyer took the bait and mistimed it straight to James Anderson, who took his 100th catch in Tests. England players and coach Brendon McCullum had a smirk on their faces as they knew they had absolutely bossed Iyer during his short stay at the crease.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Iyer not having worked enough on his weaknesses. Some also trolled him and deemed him to not be good enough in bouncy conditions.

Here are some of the reactions:

India Fantasy @india_fantasy England players were laughing after taking the wicket of Iyer England players were laughing after taking the wicket of Iyer 😢

Will @WSArcher_ Shreyas iyer in Australia would be incredibly funny ngl Shreyas iyer in Australia would be incredibly funny ngl

Ganesh @ganeshs272 Shreyas Iyer in nutshell Shreyas Iyer in nutshell https://t.co/rO7yqeDGBK

Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 @ArunKrishnan_ Iyer is going to Raina way.



The had just moved a chap from deep cover to midwicket and he holes out to THAT guy.



Can't play the short ball.



Will have a very short test career it he doesn't fix it. Iyer is going to Raina way.The had just moved a chap from deep cover to midwicket and he holes out to THAT guy.Can't play the short ball.Will have a very short test career it he doesn't fix it.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan The only Mumbai batsman in the last 30 years, apart from Iyer, who has struggled this much against short bowling is Vinod Kambli. And that had proven to be his undoing at the highest level.



Won't be surprised if Shreyas ends up the same way. The only Mumbai batsman in the last 30 years, apart from Iyer, who has struggled this much against short bowling is Vinod Kambli. And that had proven to be his undoing at the highest level.Won't be surprised if Shreyas ends up the same way.

JC @jc_writes_ Iyer dismissed for a short ball! Iyer dismissed for a short ball! https://t.co/0AEZRahVGb

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ England's plan to Iyer couldn't have been more obvious. Poor batting. There will be some genuinely quick bowlers around the World noting Iyer's short ball struggles against England's low 80s mph bowlers. England's plan to Iyer couldn't have been more obvious. Poor batting. There will be some genuinely quick bowlers around the World noting Iyer's short ball struggles against England's low 80s mph bowlers.

Vedant Vashist @thatcrickettguy



Also, the reluctance to leave the ball and show some patience. Total loss! Shreyas Iyer's is going through Suresh Raina's career trajectory.Also, the reluctance to leave the ball and show some patience. Total loss! #INDvENG Shreyas Iyer's is going through Suresh Raina's career trajectory.Also, the reluctance to leave the ball and show some patience. Total loss! #INDvENG

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Shreyas Iyer once again succumbed to a short ball Shreyas Iyer once again succumbed to a short ball 😑🙈

Mukhesh 🏹 @mukhesh17_ Suresh Raina used to send the bouncers at 130s in the Stands all his career. I still haven't seen Iyer play a single confident pull apart from that Tutorial video. Suresh Raina used to send the bouncers at 130s in the Stands all his career. I still haven't seen Iyer play a single confident pull apart from that Tutorial video.

Aryan @keyboardspamms Iyer getting out to the short ball meanwhile the best short ball player in the team is opening🤦🏾‍♂️ Iyer getting out to the short ball meanwhile the best short ball player in the team is opening🤦🏾‍♂️

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 Shreyas Iyer needs to sort his short ball problem asap. The word is travelling fast against his weakness #ENGvIND Shreyas Iyer needs to sort his short ball problem asap. The word is travelling fast against his weakness #ENGvIND

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Shreyas Iyer averages 6.5 against short ball in Test cricket. (Cricviz) Shreyas Iyer averages 6.5 against short ball in Test cricket. (Cricviz)

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#ENGvIND The short ball once again gets the better of Shreyas Iyer. He really needs to work on his game against short deliveries. The short ball once again gets the better of Shreyas Iyer. He really needs to work on his game against short deliveries. #ENGvIND

KSR @KShriniwasRao Iyer and the short ball need a counselor. The relationship is a wreck. Iyer and the short ball need a counselor. The relationship is a wreck.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Brendon McCullum straightaway told England to go for the short ball tactic against Shreyas Iyer. Brendon McCullum straightaway told England to go for the short ball tactic against Shreyas Iyer. https://t.co/rMGluifmMM

Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ @cricketfan__ Shreyas Iyer again falls to the short ball trap - His weakness against short balls is troubling him alot now.

Shreyas Iyer again falls to the short ball trap - His weakness against short balls is troubling him alot now. https://t.co/Z1WlyaEVA3

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Such a quality player. Such an elite mind. But ek weakness ke against itna jyada gir jata hai ki pucho mat. Such a quality player. Such an elite mind. But ek weakness ke against itna jyada gir jata hai ki pucho mat.

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl The world could see the trap... But not Shreyas Iyer. Sigh. The world could see the trap... But not Shreyas Iyer. Sigh.

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Shreyas Iyer proved everyone right why he should not be in squad in any SENA tour, he could have ducked that bouncer. Shreyas Iyer proved everyone right why he should not be in squad in any SENA tour, he could have ducked that bouncer.

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi



#ENGvsIND #ENGvIND What makes certain players much better than others is knowing their limitations and playing within them to carry on. Don't think there's a place for ego in this game. What makes certain players much better than others is knowing their limitations and playing within them to carry on. Don't think there's a place for ego in this game.#ENGvsIND #ENGvIND

Karan @karannpatelll Itne bade desh mein Jadeja jaise 3-4 technically correct batsmen nahi hai kya?



Ye Shreyas jaise player kaise India ke liye Test Cricket khel rahe hai Itne bade desh mein Jadeja jaise 3-4 technically correct batsmen nahi hai kya? Ye Shreyas jaise player kaise India ke liye Test Cricket khel rahe hai

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Watching Shreyas Iyer bat these days evokes the same feelings as drink-driving on a Saturday night. Fraught with anxiety, and you know it's just a matter of time. #INDvENG Watching Shreyas Iyer bat these days evokes the same feelings as drink-driving on a Saturday night. Fraught with anxiety, and you know it's just a matter of time. #INDvENG

Shreyas Iyer's wicket underlines England's fightback

India were well ahead in the game with a lead of 257 runs and seven wickets in hand going into Day 4. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant looked solid for the first few overs and threatened to form a big partnership.

But Pujara perished after hitting a wide delivery from Stuart Broad straight into the hands of Alex Lees at gully after a well-made 66. Shreyas Iyer got together with Pant and the duo began to tick the scoreboard at a decent pace.

But after picking up Iyer with a short ball, England seem to have found the ploy as the pacers continued their tactics against other batters too. Rishabh Pant also fell to the bait thrown at him in the form of Jack Leach as he could only find Joe Root in the slips after scoring 57 runs.

Shardul Thakur couldn't resist the short ball ploy either and was caught down at fine leg. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami are still at the crease and have taken India's lead past 350.

But they would still want to cross the 400-run mark to gain a psychological advantage over the hosts.

