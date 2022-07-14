"Yuzi came out of syllabus for England"-Fans react as Yuzvendra Chahal bags best figures by Indian at Lord's

Yuzvendra Chahal recorded the best figures by an Indian bowler at Lord's in an ODI. His 4/47 helped the visitors bowl out England for just 246 in the second game of the series on Thursday (14 July).

England were naturally reluctant to leave the grass on the pitch after what happened to them in the first ODI. So with the fast bowlers not getting much help from the pitch, it was perhaps Yuzvendra Chahal's turn to grab the limelight and he did that with some style.

The hosts got off to a decent start, having lost just one wicket when Chahal came into the attack. But the 31-year-old used deception in his flight to great effect and made inroads into England's middle-order.

Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for his sensational performance and also trolled England's batting for failing for the second game in a row.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mohit 🌻 @MevliwalMohit Yuzi came out of syllabus for England🙄 Yuzi came out of syllabus for England🙄

Mohit Bararia 🇮🇳🏏 @MohitBararia7 #YuziChahal Dropping/resting yuzi from t20s ahead of wc tells you that selectors are doing the same mistakes that they did previous year keeping him out of the equation for some mystery thing. Chahal replied to them today only!!! #ENGvIND Dropping/resting yuzi from t20s ahead of wc tells you that selectors are doing the same mistakes that they did previous year keeping him out of the equation for some mystery thing. Chahal replied to them today only!!! #ENGvIND #YuziChahal

KH SAKIB @Crickettalkss



Champion bowler Varun Chakrabarty making a place ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India's last T20 world cup should forever be the biggest unsolved mystery in history of this beautiful game...Champion bowler Varun Chakrabarty making a place ahead of Yuzi Chahal in India's last T20 world cup should forever be the biggest unsolved mystery in history of this beautiful game...Champion bowler 💯

Rrr @meWwe14 @CricCrazyJohns Rohit bowled over to Shami , just to change the end of Yuzi Chahal and he took Root in next over @CricCrazyJohns Rohit bowled over to Shami , just to change the end of Yuzi Chahal and he took Root in next over😳

V @heyitsV___ England came prepared for Bumrah , but Yuzi was like the chapter they thought wouldn't come in exams 🤷🏻‍♂️ . England came prepared for Bumrah , but Yuzi was like the chapter they thought wouldn't come in exams 🤷🏻‍♂️ .

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy YUZI'S BRILLIANCE! Yuzvendra Chahal was at his absolute best tonight as he ended his spell with a well-deserved 4-fer.



This is the best bowling figures for an Indian in ODIs at Lord's!



Getty • #ENGvIND #YuzvendraChahal #TeamIndia #BharatArmy YUZI'S BRILLIANCE! Yuzvendra Chahal was at his absolute best tonight as he ended his spell with a well-deserved 4-fer.This is the best bowling figures for an Indian in ODIs at Lord's!Getty • #INDvENG 🏏🔥 YUZI'S BRILLIANCE! Yuzvendra Chahal was at his absolute best tonight as he ended his spell with a well-deserved 4-fer. 🙌 This is the best bowling figures for an Indian in ODIs at Lord's!📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #YuzvendraChahal #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/6vltxtrU3k

Karan @karannpatelll Yuzi = Wickets in middle overs Yuzi = Wickets in middle overs

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS England bowled out for 246, it was Yuzi who derailed this innings for England. Will back themselves to chase this well. Good time to get some runs. England bowled out for 246, it was Yuzi who derailed this innings for England. Will back themselves to chase this well. Good time to get some runs.

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Bumrah is GOAT @CricCrazyV



Root

Bairstow

Stokes

Moeen.



Top class performance by Yuzvendra Chahal Wickets of Yuzi Chahal in the 2nd ODI -RootBairstowStokesMoeen.Top class performance by Yuzvendra Chahal Wickets of Yuzi Chahal in the 2nd ODI -RootBairstowStokesMoeen.Top class performance by Yuzvendra Chahal 👏 https://t.co/YUUtSDMldk

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a bowling performance by Yuzi Chahal: 10-0-47-4. He gets Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Moeen Ali in this match. He becomes first ever Indian bowler to take 4-wicket haul in ODIs at Lord's. Exceptional Yuzi Chahal. What a bowling performance by Yuzi Chahal: 10-0-47-4. He gets Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Moeen Ali in this match. He becomes first ever Indian bowler to take 4-wicket haul in ODIs at Lord's. Exceptional Yuzi Chahal.

Vineet B Vinayak @VineetVinayak07



Taking 4 wickets on a ground not famous for spinners , taking all important wickets and at the same time being economical.



Just amazing That was really good from Yuzi today.Taking 4 wickets on a ground not famous for spinners , taking all important wickets and at the same time being economical.Just amazing That was really good from Yuzi today. Taking 4 wickets on a ground not famous for spinners , taking all important wickets and at the same time being economical.Just amazing 👏

Pankil Sheth @PankilSheth19 2 years and Yuzi still knows how to get better of Jonny Bairstow. 2 years and Yuzi still knows how to get better of Jonny Bairstow. https://t.co/SFzmUvAaWQ

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Yuzi Chahal in ODIs in SENA:-



•Twp 4-wicket hauls in England.

•One 6-wicket haul in Australia.

•One 5-fer & one 4-fer haul in South Africa.

•15 wickets in 7 matches in New Zealand.



The performer, the match winner for India. Yuzi Chahal in ODIs in SENA:-•Twp 4-wicket hauls in England.•One 6-wicket haul in Australia.•One 5-fer & one 4-fer haul in South Africa.•15 wickets in 7 matches in New Zealand.The performer, the match winner for India. https://t.co/rF9AIL9aaP

BCCI @BCCI



Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Moeen Ali



bit.ly/ENGvIND-2NDODI #ENGvIND A fantastic spell (4-47) from @yuzi_chahal comes to an end and he gets an applause here at the Lord's.Jonny BairstowJoe RootBen StokesMoeen Ali A fantastic spell (4-47) from @yuzi_chahal comes to an end and he gets an applause here at the Lord's.👏Jonny Bairstow ✔️Joe Root✔️Ben Stokes✔️Moeen Ali✔️bit.ly/ENGvIND-2NDODI #ENGvIND https://t.co/VoN6FwdWOG

Ishika @IPLhatebot Yuzi's wickets today:



Bairstow

Root

Stokes

Ali



He's been superb! Yuzi's wickets today: Bairstow Root Stokes Ali He's been superb!

Yuzvendra Chahal showed great control on a pitch that didn't offer much turn

The pitch wasn't turning square, so it was important for Chahal to mix his length and also vary the pace. Jonny Bairstow took his time to get settled and looked dangerous once he had his eye in.

But Chahal tossed the ball fuller to invite him to have a slog over mid-wicket. Bairstow obliged and ended up missing the ball, only to see his stumps shattered. The 31-year-old used similar deception to get the better of Joe Root and Ben Stokes and that completely sucked the momentum out of England's innings.

Moeen Ali and David Willey ensured a slight rebuild as the former neared his half-century. However, Chahal dismissed England's last hope of reaching the 300-run mark and set it up beautifully for the batters.

However, India are already four wickets down and are in a spot of bother now. They will need a special effort from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to win the series tonight.

