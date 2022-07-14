"Yuzi came out of syllabus for England"-Fans react as Yuzvendra Chahal bags best figures by Indian at Lord's

Yuzvendra Chahal recorded the best figures by an Indian bowler at Lord's in an ODI. His 4/47 helped the visitors bowl out England for just 246 in the second game of the series on Thursday (14 July).
England were naturally reluctant to leave the grass on the pitch after what happened to them in the first ODI. So with the fast bowlers not getting much help from the pitch, it was perhaps Yuzvendra Chahal's turn to grab the limelight and he did that with some style.
The hosts got off to a decent start, having lost just one wicket when Chahal came into the attack. But the 31-year-old used deception in his flight to great effect and made inroads into England's middle-order.
Fans on Twitter hailed Yuzvendra Chahal for his sensational performance and also trolled England's batting for failing for the second game in a row.
Here are some of the reactions:
Yuzvendra Chahal showed great control on a pitch that didn't offer much turn
The pitch wasn't turning square, so it was important for Chahal to mix his length and also vary the pace. Jonny Bairstow took his time to get settled and looked dangerous once he had his eye in.
But Chahal tossed the ball fuller to invite him to have a slog over mid-wicket. Bairstow obliged and ended up missing the ball, only to see his stumps shattered. The 31-year-old used similar deception to get the better of Joe Root and Ben Stokes and that completely sucked the momentum out of England's innings.
Moeen Ali and David Willey ensured a slight rebuild as the former neared his half-century. However, Chahal dismissed England's last hope of reaching the 300-run mark and set it up beautifully for the batters.
However, India are already four wickets down and are in a spot of bother now. They will need a special effort from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to win the series tonight.