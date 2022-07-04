“I am sure Pant will bat a little more aggressively” - Zaheer Khan on India’s plan for Day 4 of Birmingham Test

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan reckons that Rishabh Pant will bat in his usual positive manner on Day 4 of the Birmingham Test against England on Monday (July 4). The 43-year-old praised the keeper-batter for reading the situation well and not going after the bowling in the closing moments of play on Sunday.

England tried to coax Pant into playing aggressive strokes by introducing part-timer spinner Joe Root towards the end of the third day’s play. Root dismissed Pant for 146 in the first innings. However, Pant batted with patience and played out Root without taking any risks.

Looking ahead to Day 4, Zaheer asserted that the left-handed batter will be back to his aggressive self as India look to extend their lead, which is already a healthy 257. He told Cricbuzz:

“I am sure Pant will bat a little more aggressively (on Day 4). On Sunday, he reined himself in since stumps were approaching and India wanted to end the day on a positive note. He did play some good flick shots when the ball was in his arc.”

On India’s overall approach on Day 4, Zaheer added that they will not look to do anything different. He stated:

“India will not be thinking about how much time is left in the Test as of now. It will just be about batting normally, adding runs and playing positively, just as they have been doing in the Test.

"A lot will also depend on how the pitch plays. They will look to play at least two sessions. However, if runs come quickly, then there could be a change in the game plan.”

Pant was batting on 30* off 46 at stumps on Day 3. He gave solid company to Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten on 50.

“It was really exciting Test cricket” - Zaheer Khan on engrossing last session on Day 3

While India maintained their dominance in the Birmingham Test on Sunday, Zaheer was highly impressed with the performances of both sides in the last session on Sunday.

Sharing his views on the engaging period of play, he said:

“According to me, the last session of play on Day 3 was a shared one. I really liked Ben Stokes’ spell. (James) Anderson also bowled really well, as did (Stuart) Broad and (Matthew) Potts. Runs were scored and too many wickets did not fall. But it was a really exciting session of Test cricket. There was some good batting and bowling as well.”

India lost Hanuma Vihari (11) and Virat Kohli (20) in the last session of play on Sunday. Pant and Pujara then steadied the innings by adding 50 runs for the fourth wicket by stumps.

Also Read: “Had India lost a couple of more wickets, things could have been different” - Zaheer Khan praises Ben Stokes for brilliant spell

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far