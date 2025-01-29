IND vs ENG 2025, 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

England beat India by 26 runs in yesterday's T20I match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Sent into bat after losing the toss yet again, the visitors put up 171-9 on the board and then held the Men in Blue to 145-9. With the triumph, England stayed alive in the five-match T20I series. Team India still lead the series 2-1, having won the first two games.

Batting first, England lost Phil Salt (5) cheaply again as he was caught at cover off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Ben Duckett (51 off 28), however, took the attack to the Indian team, smashing seven fours and two sixes in his whirlwind knock. The southpaw added 76 for the second wicket with skipper Jos Buttler (24 off 22).

The second-wicket stand was broken when Sanju Samson took a brilliant catch as Buttler edged a reverse sweep off Varun Chakaravarthy. India took a smart DRS call to get the decision in their favor. Duckett then holed out off Axar Patel's bowling, while Harry Brook (8) was again knocked over, this time by Ravi Bishnoi.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Chakaravarthy ran through England's lower-middle order to finish with fantastic figures of 5-24. Liam Livingstone, however, thumped five sixes in his 24-ball 43 to lift the visitors. Adil Rashid (10*) and Mark Wood (10*) then featured in a crucial last-wicket stand of 24* to drag England past the 170-mark.

England pacers, Rashid combine to stall India

At the halfway stage, India would have backed themselves to chase down 172 given their strong and lengthy batting line-up. However, England came up with a clinical effort with the ball to ensure they stayed alive in the five-match series.

Jofra Archer (2-33) forced Samson (3) to mistime a short-of-a-length delivery. Abhishek Sharma (24 off 14) looked good again until he skied one off Brydon Carse (2-28). Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's (14) horror run with the willow continued as he hit one straight up in the air, trying to take on Mark Wood.

Leg-spinner Rashid (1-15) then produced a ripper to knock over in-form batter Tilak Varma (18). Pacer Jamie Overton also impressed with figures of 3-24. For India, Pandya top-scored with 40 off 35, but the hosts never looked in the hunt.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 3rd T20I?

Duckett scored an excellent fifty for England, while Livingstone provided the finishing touches. With the ball, Archer, Rashid, Carse and Overton all made a significant impact.

Expand Tweet

For India, Chakaravarthy was exceptional again, picking up five wickets. Pandya claimed two wickets apart from scoring 40.

Despite India losing the game, Chakaravarthy was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling effort in Rajkot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news