"It is one of the best positions to bat"- Shreyas Iyer on the No.3 position after India's win in 2nd IND vs WI ODI

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has said that he enjoys batting at the No.3 position following his performances in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies. The 27-year-old is in fine form and brought up his third successive ODI fifty against the Caribbean side at the Port of Spain on Sunday.

As star batter Virat Kohli has been rested, the team management have backed Iyer to bat at the No.3 position and so far, the move has worked like a charm. Shreyas Iyer, too, has relished the opportunity to bat at that position, notching up scores of 54 and 63.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Iyer explained the different challenges that batting at No.3 brings with itself. He said:

"It is one of the best positions to bat because you go into a very tough situation if the wicket falls in early. You go in and you have to see the new ball and then build your innings. Also if the openers have got into a really good partnership, then you have to go carry that momentum forward, take it on from where they have left and see to it that the run rate is maintained."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer has terrific numbers against West Indies. Shreyas Iyer has terrific numbers against West Indies. https://t.co/XHXjh4qlNg

"Playing in the team is not in my hands"- Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer probably understands that he might not be the first choice in the pecking order when senior players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul become available.

However, the 27-year-old wants to focus on things under his control, i.e., scoring heaps of runs. He stated:

"Playing in the team is not in my hand. What I can do is train hard off the field and see to it that you know whenever I get the opportunity, I have to maximise it, and that's what I have been doing, Today (Sunday) and the day before yesterday, I got the opportunity to represent my country that I feel is bigger than anything. I gave my 100 percent, and when I left the field, I had no regrets."

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket



Virat Kohli 3564

Rohit Sharma 3318

Rishabh Pant 2593

KL Rahul 2524

Shreyas Iyer 2124



#WIvIND #Cricket Most runs for India across formats since 2019 World CupVirat Kohli 3564Rohit Sharma 3318Rishabh Pant 2593KL Rahul 2524Shreyas Iyer 2124 Most runs for India across formats since 2019 World Cup ⬇️ Virat Kohli 3564Rohit Sharma 3318Rishabh Pant 2593KL Rahul 2524Shreyas Iyer 2124#WIvIND #Cricket

Iyer is clearly focused on adapting to different situations and will be hopeful of getting another big score in the third ODI on Wdnesday, July 27.

