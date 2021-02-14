Alastair Cook compares Rohit Sharma with Virender Sehwag

Former England skipper Sir Alastair Cook compared Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach to Virender Sehwag.

However, Cook believes Sehwag was a tier above Sharma.

Apart from that, the Englishman praised Sharma's innings of 161 on the first day of the second Test. He believes Team India would continue with him as a Test opener for a long time.

India finished day one on 300-6 with Rohit Sharma (161) scoring more than half of those runs.

Speaking on BBC's Test Match Special Podcast, England's highest run-scorer in Tests, Alastair Cook, praised the 33-year-old for his controlled innings.

"He's a little bit more attacking than I was. He is not quite Sehwag in terms of that kind of attack he (Sehwag) is probably is one of the most attacking and successful opening batsmen. Rohit is probably in the next tier of aggressiveness, but he looked so controlled. In that innings, he wanted to attack when he wanted; everything looked quite controlled," Cook said.

Alastair Cook also opined that Rohit Sharma, the Test opener, is here to stay as Team India likes his approach at the top.

"He is here to stay for a while. They like having him in the squad, and he is in the team for that all-round package -- Clearly his runs and the manner he gets his runs, if he gets in, he is going to do what he has done today (more often)," Cook added.

Rohit Sharma used his feet and sweep shots to good effect against the visiting spinners.

Batting wasn't easy with the ball spinning sharply from day one but the 33-year-old's shot selection was often perfect.

Alastair Cook points out Rohit Sharma's weakness

Alastair Cook also talked about Rohit Sharma's weakness, which is outside the off stump.

However, given the lack of pace on Indian pitches, the former England skipper believes the Indian batsman will continue to dominate in home conditions.

"The only obvious issue with Rohit is that line outside the off-stump, the way he got out in the first innings of the 1st Test match. His record away from home isn't great. That's where you need to target him, but obviously, this pitch doesn't have that pace," Alastair Cook told BBC's Test Match Special Podcast.

The Indian opener has a Bradman-Esque average in home conditions, averaging 83.55 after his brilliant 161.

This was Sharma's 19th international hundred since the beginning of 2018, the most by any batsman in that time. Virat Kohli (18) and Joe Root (13) are next on that list.