Watch: Ashwin, Pandya & Kuldeep groove to new song 'Vaathi'

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a fun-filled video of himself dancing to the tunes of the new song 'Vaathi', alongside teammates Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Indian off-spinner took to Instagram to share the dance video, captioning the post - "Vaathi should be happy", referring to the new song.

Watch the video here:

It is evident that Ashwin is a huge fan of the new Tamil movie 'Master' and its song, Vaathi. The Chennai superstar was previously spotted grooving to the new song, Vaathi while fielding on the ground.

A video of Ashwin performing the hook step of Vaathi Coming had gone viral on social media during the 2nd Test. Watch the video below:

Ashwin doing the #VaathiComing shoulder drop at the Chepauk! Happy ending to a proper cricket festival in Chennai! 🤩🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥🔥 #INDvENG #Master pic.twitter.com/VEUQnEBoDL — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 16, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics helped India level the series against England

Ravi Ashwin displayed a splendid all-round performance in the second Test against England to keep India alive in the four-match series.

The win was crucial for India as they kept alive their hopes of making it to final of the the World Test Championship.

Advertisement

Ashwin followed his 29th 5-wicket haul in the 1st innings with a brilliant century in difficult batting conditions to help set the visitors a tall 482-run target.

In response, the Englishmen were bundled out for a mere 164, handing a huge 317-run win to team India to level the 4-Test series 1-1.

Ashwin received praises from all corners for his scintillating performance.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who shared a crucial 96-run partnership with Ashwin also heavily praised the all-rounder for his performance during an interview.

“I hope you keep continuing to be in this happy space that you are. We are loving to have you in this space and seeing you perform on the field in this way. Two more matches to go, hopefully, you continue to do well and keep putting in strong performances and keep doing well for the team,” Kohli said.

Watch Virat Kohli and Ashwin's interview below: