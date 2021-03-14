"Expect to see Rohit Sharma take his place as opener" - Mohammed Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has taken a subtle dig at the Indian team management for not playing an in-form Rohit Sharma in the first T20I against England.

Azharuddin took to Twitter to express his desire to see Rohit Sharma back in the playing XI in the second T20I at the same venue.

"Looking forward to India playing their best XI this evening. Expect to see Rohit Sharma take his place as opener and make us all proud. Very excited to see this cracker of a T20 match." he said on Twitter.

Looking forward to India playing their best XI this evening. Expect to see @ImRo45 take his place as opener and make us all proud. Very Excited to see this cracker of a T20 match — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 14, 2021

Team India hopeful of a fightback in the 2nd T20I

After being comprehensively outdone in the series opener, Virat Kohli's troops will look to fight their way back in the five-match series as they get ready to face England in the second T20I on Sunday.

England's pacers were sensational in the first T20I. Jofra Archer picked up three wickets while Mark Wood, Ben Stokes and Chris Jordan each picked up a wicket to restrict India to a paltry 124.

India are not expected to make too many changes in their playing XI. Navdeep Saini could, however, get a game in place of Axar Patel given the nature of the wicket in the first T20I.

Rohit Sharma might continue to be rested for the 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second T20I since Kohli had initially mentioned that the star opener would be rested for two games.

It will be interesting to see if Team India alter their plans after a crushing defeat at the hands of the Englishmen on Friday.

Virat Kohli: "Rohit will be resting for the first couple of games."#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2021

Did you know?

It is interesting to note that India have never lost a bilateral T20I series of more than one match to England.

Can the Men in Blue make their way back into the five-match series and maintain their winning run? Follow the live match with Sportskeeda here.