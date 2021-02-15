"Batting mastery of highest class" - Twitterati lauds Virat Kohli's fine knock

Virat Kohli's fine innings came to an end when England off-spinner Moeen Ali dismissed him for 62. The Indian skipper tried to work the ball towards the leg-side by rocking on the back foot. But he missed, with the ball thudding into his pad, and he was adjudged LBW.
Virat Kohli did ask for a review, but replays showed that it was the umpire's call as the ball was clipping the bails.
Twitterati hails Virat Kohli following a gritty half-century
Some fans on Twitter were left disappointed after Virat Kohli yet again failed to convert his half-century into a big hundred. His last international century came against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test at home back in November 2019.
However, the cricket fraternity understood the quality of this innings, given the pitch was only getting worse for batting. Some even believe Virat Kohli's knock was better than any of the 27 Test hundreds he has scored so far. Here is what they had to say:
Coming into Day 3, Team India did have a huge lead of 249 runs with nine wickets in hand. However, they began losing wickets in a bid to be ultra positive. At 106-6, England were looking to wrap up the hosts' innings as soon as possible.
However, skipper Virat Kohli was still at the crease and had an able partner in Ravichandran Ashwin to take the Indian innings forward. The duo kept on putting the bad balls away and showed great application in their defense.
Kohli's 96-run stand with Ashwin was instrumental in taking Team India's lead past the 400-run mark. He showed that he learned from his mistakes in the first innings, where he was cleaned up for a duck.
The hunger to score runs and thrive in tough situations is what makes Kohli arguably the best batsman of the modern era. His innings will always be worth its weight in gold.