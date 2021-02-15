"Batting mastery of highest class" - Twitterati lauds Virat Kohli's fine knock

Virat Kohli's fine innings came to an end when England off-spinner Moeen Ali dismissed him for 62. The Indian skipper tried to work the ball towards the leg-side by rocking on the back foot. But he missed, with the ball thudding into his pad, and he was adjudged LBW.

Virat Kohli did ask for a review, but replays showed that it was the umpire's call as the ball was clipping the bails.

Twitterati hails Virat Kohli following a gritty half-century

Some fans on Twitter were left disappointed after Virat Kohli yet again failed to convert his half-century into a big hundred. His last international century came against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test at home back in November 2019.

However, the cricket fraternity understood the quality of this innings, given the pitch was only getting worse for batting. Some even believe Virat Kohli's knock was better than any of the 27 Test hundreds he has scored so far. Here is what they had to say:

Virat Kohli has 27 test centuries but I have little doubt he will value this half century higher than many of those. This is batting mastery. Of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021

He’s the greatest batter in the game of cricket playing right now - @imVkohli!



England didn’t pick their best team so can’t complain.



Missing Jimmy, BIG TIME! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 15, 2021

He may not get a 100 but this @imVkohli innings has been an masterclass on this pitch ... its already 100 balls of batting that all coaches should show players on how to play on a Beach ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

.@imVkohli showing his absolute class. You can score runs on this wicket for sure...you just need to be very very good #INDvENG — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) February 15, 2021

Virat Kohli learn from his every innings. Clearly shows in this picture. pic.twitter.com/o0peAMiX0A — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Umpires call and Virat Kohli - he should be one of the batsmen who has more umpires call which was give out on-field. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

The advertisement board behind says it all. Heroic innings on this pitch !! Master at work 👏 #INDvENG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oHr0xtQByN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 15, 2021

This is a batting masterclass from @imVkohli not always is it about the amount of runs scored. Just see him bat and admire. That’s all you need to do. And @ashwinravi99 can’t do anything wrong this seires! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you make in challenging conditions and situation will be more satisfying than a 200 you make on a flat pitch. I am sure this is one such innings for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a turning track. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8NYs7fTMAk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

Fifty in second innings in first Test.

Fifty in second innings in second Test.



Both was tough pitch to bat on and best of the best stands tall for India - Virat Kohli. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Back to back high quality 2nd innings 50s by Virat Kohli on a rank turner. He's looked absolutely at ease, this 50 should rank higher than some of his 100s. Class act. Incompetence ≠ Bad Pitch. #INDvENG — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 15, 2021

Flawless fifty on a difficult pitch for @imVkohli. Determination to make amends for first ball duck evident. Ability to raise his game when most needed marks him out as a great batsman — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

The wait for hundred for Virat Kohli continues, 72 in the second innings of first Test and 62 in the second innings of second Test - Well played, Kohli. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

So you can score runs on this wicket as well. Only it requires incredible skill and application. @imVkohli shows why he is one of the best ever. This is what the English should aspire to rather than cribbing about the pitch. Well played skipper. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 15, 2021

Not easy to bat on such pitches but England can look at @imVkohli & the conviction he’s batting with. Got beaten to begin with, isn’t trying to dominate but is so decisive in either going forward or back. Every now and then it will kick & turn, but it’s 1 ball at a time #INDvEND — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 15, 2021

You all have seen Home Track Bully and Sena Bully, but King Virat Kohli is Tough Track Bully. 💥😍



Whenever Team Needs, Kohli present himself. That's My Captain King Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/HbUiHhAYCH — Mahi (@TheJinxyyyy) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Coming into Day 3, Team India did have a huge lead of 249 runs with nine wickets in hand. However, they began losing wickets in a bid to be ultra positive. At 106-6, England were looking to wrap up the hosts' innings as soon as possible.

However, skipper Virat Kohli was still at the crease and had an able partner in Ravichandran Ashwin to take the Indian innings forward. The duo kept on putting the bad balls away and showed great application in their defense.

Kohli's 96-run stand with Ashwin was instrumental in taking Team India's lead past the 400-run mark. He showed that he learned from his mistakes in the first innings, where he was cleaned up for a duck.

The hunger to score runs and thrive in tough situations is what makes Kohli arguably the best batsman of the modern era. His innings will always be worth its weight in gold.