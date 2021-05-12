IND vs ENG: BCCI to conduct COVID tests at doorsteps of England-bound contingent

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to conduct RT-PCR tests at the doorsteps of each person part of the England-bound contingent, including all family members who will be traveling with the players. The BCCI has thus asked for the coordinates and home addresses of every member of the England-bound contingent.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, managers from BCCI will send medical teams to the homes of the England-bound contingent to conduct the COVID tests. The report further added that these tests will be done in the next couple of days.

While the BCCI hasn’t received a formal health advisory from the UK government yet, they have decided to enforce a two-week quarantine for the UK-bound contingent. The quarantine is likely to take place in Mumbai. Apparently, BCCI is ready to grant locals a week’s exemption provided they don't move out of their houses.

The report revealed that the isolation period will begin around May 18. Before this, the entire England-bound contingent will have three RT-PCR tests done. The tests will continue during the isolation period as well.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has learnt that nearly 90 percent of the UK-bound contingent has received its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The BCCI will try to organise the second shot during India’s stay in England.

Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021

BCCI-organized IPL 2021 had to be postponed indefinitely last week over COVID-19 concerns. Hence, the BCCI is being extra cautious ahead of the England tour.

10-day quarantine in UK likely for Indian players: BCCI

The BCCI had earlier stated that the Indian contingent heading to the UK will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine once in England. The contingent is likely to reach the UK on June 2.

A BCCI official was quoted as telling ANI:

"Once in UK on June 2, the boys will go for another 10-day quarantine. But this time the cricketers can train as they are moving from the bubble in India to the bubble in England in a charter plane. A bubble-to-bubble move lets them train even though there will be continuous testing at all times and no further movement."

On families being allowed to travel with team members, the BCCI official explained:

“There will be more than a month's gap between the Test Championship final and the opening Test against England in Trent Bridge from August 4. The players will have their families travelling with them."

Rahul Dravid thinks the Indian team has a good chance of winning the WTC Final and Test series against England.#TeamIndia #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/KpWsEzdbzb — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 10, 2021

India’s tour of England will begin the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18. This will be followed by five Tests against England in August-September.