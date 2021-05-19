BCCI shares pictures of Team India's men and women’s contingents for England tour heading to Mumbai

On Wednesday, the BCCI shared in-flight pictures of members of Team India's men and women’s contingents, who are part of the England tour, heading to Mumbai.

Both teams will leave for England next month to participate in their respective tours. According to reports, both squads are likely to travel to England together.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar were among the players seen in the pictures.

BCCI shared the images with the caption:

“First stop, Mumbai. #TeamIndia.”

Team India opener Shubman Gill also shared a picture of him and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on their way to Mumbai.

The Indian men's team is scheduled to play six Test matches in England - the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by five Tests against England. The women's team, on the other hand, will play a one-off Test against England apart from three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The men and women’s contingents for the England tour will undergo a two-week quarantine in Mumbai before they leave. The BCCI arranged charter flights to pick up players, coaches and support staff from different parts of the country to bring them to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur thanked the BCCI for providing safe arrangements for the players to reach Mumbai.

The men’s contingent which is in Mumbai - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and coach Ravi Shastri - will be allowed to join the squad from May 24. They have been asked to begin a home quarantine from Wednesday.

The members of the men and women's squads for the England tour also underwent COVID-19 tests before heading to Mumbai. The COVID-19 testing will continue during the contingent’s stay in the hotel.

10-day quarantine for men’s team in England

Once the men’s team touches down in the UK, they will begin a ten-day quarantine in Southampton. India are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18.

During the quarantine, the Indian team will stay inside the Southampton bubble and can use the ground and the training facilities available.

The BCCI, however, is still awaiting permission for the family members of the Indian contingent to travel to the UK. According to reports, the ECB is still said to be working with the UK government and trying to seek the required exemptions. As of now, the BCCI has allowed family members to be part of the Mumbai bubble.