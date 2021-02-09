"Body language and intensity weren't up to the mark" - Virat Kohli dissects the loss in Chennai 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his dismay with the 227-run thumping his side received against England in the first Test on Tuesday.

Kohli pointed to the lack of concerted effort from the Indian bowlers in the first innings and poor decisions from the batsmen as the reasons for the defeat.

England made a mammoth 578 runs in their first innings. This effectively left Virat Kohli's men playing catchup for the remainder of the Test.

The novice spin duo of Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem emerged as conspicuous weaknesses in the attack, as both conceded over 3.8 runs per over in the first two days.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli alluded towards the same. He also commended the visitors for making the best use of favorable conditions.

"I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball. The fast bowlers and Ash were pretty good in the first innings. But we probably needed all the bowlers to contain a few more runs and create enough pressure. Having said that, it was a pretty slow wicket with not much happening in the first two days which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate the strike and get into the game. Credit to England they still stuck in and spent enough time in these conditions, it's not easy all the time. You have to give credit where it's due. Our body language and intensity weren't up to the mark", said Virat Kohli.

In response, the Indian top-order failed miserably and could only reach 337 runs in their first innings. A 241-run lead for the visitors meant that an improved show with the ball in the second dig didn't make much difference.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli fought alone for a lost cause, scoring 72 on a crumbling Chennai wicket.

"Second innings, we were much better. With the bat as well, 2nd half of our batting was much better than the first 4-5 batters. England was far more professional and consistent than we were. Lack of execution is acceptable. But to understand that our mindset was right is very important for us. We put enough pressure on them in the second innings but not enough to win the Test and comeback in the game. With the bat as well we left few things to be desired and analyzed: the kind of shots and decisions we made," added Virat Kohli.

The defeat was even more bitter for Kohli as it was India's fourth consecutive Test loss under his leadership.

"We are going to give a tough fight in the next 3 Tests" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's return to form is the only silver lining India can take from this game.

However, Virat Kohli said that India will accept and learn from the mistakes in this game to come back hard in the remaining three Tests.

"We are always learning and looking to evolve as a side and Test cricket is tough and a hard grind and England were better equipped for it than us and that's the result. It (Toss) ended up being (crucial). I didn't think it would but we don't want to take anything away from England. No excuses. We are a side that accept our faults and works for them. One thing for sure, the next three Tests we are going to give a tough fight and we are not going to let situations slip away. Lot's of hard-fought and exciting cricket coming up and we as a side are looking forward to being on the park in 4 days time," said Virat Kohli.

