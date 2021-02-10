"Can't see too many positives" - Michael Vaughan slams Team India for batting failure

Michael Vaughan has lambasted Team India for not scoring a hundred in the first innings of the first Test against England in Chennai, when the conditions were good for batting.

The former England skipper opined that the hosts' disappointing first-innings effort was one of the main reasons why they suffered a crushing 227-run defeat against England.

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance ... 227 run victory ... This team are onto something potentially very special this year ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

Led by captain Joe Root's emphatic double hundred, the visitors scored a mammoth 578 in their first innings. However, in response, Team India could muster only 337, with none of their batsmen going on to score a big innings ala Root.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said that he couldn't remember the last time an Indian batting lineup failed to score a century in a home Test.

"Can't see too many positives when not one India batsman gets a 100 in home conditions throughout the Test match. I can't remember the last time that happened," Michael Vaughan said.

Team India should have got to 450 in their first innings: Michael Vaughan

Innings Break!



India all out for 337 in the first innings. England second innings to get underway shortly.



Scorecard - https://t.co/VJF6Q62aTS #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/xOEIFFBGP6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

Thanks to some fine rearguard action from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, Team India recovered from a top-order wobble to post 337 on the board.

However, that effort proved inadequate, as the visitors had amassed 578 in their first innings and were firmly in the drivers' seat after taking a huge 241-run lead.

Michael Vaughan said that had Team India applied themselves better and scored at least 450 in their first innings, they could have salvaged a draw.

"In the first innings, for India to get 337, that's not enough. They should have got to 450. That would have been game, set and match, could have got out of here with a draw. But they got bowled out so cheaply, that's not enough for an Indian batting lineup," Michael Vaughan asserted.

The pressure mounts on Virat Kohli as the defeat in Chennai means he has now lost four consecutive Tests as the Indian captain.

After the highs of an emphatic win at the Gabba, a comprehensive defeat at home came as somewhat of an anti-climax.

With their backs to the wall, Kohli and his men have their task cut out to fight back in the series. However, they will need to win at least two of the next three Tests and avoid defeat to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final.