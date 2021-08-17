IND vs ENG: England coach provides update on Mark Wood ahead of third Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood has shed light on speedster Mark Wood's status ahead of the third Test against India in Leeds. Wood bowled incredibly well in the second innings of the second Test at Lord's. However, the right-arm fast bowler managed only four overs on day five due to an injury.

Mark Wood hurt his shoulder while preventing a boundary on day four as it hit the advertising board beyond the fence. The 31-year-old ended with figures of 24.1-2-91-2 in the first innings and 18-4-51-3 in the second. Those numbers more than justified his selection by Stuart Broad, whose calf niggle ruled him out of the series.

Silverwood revealed that their medical team are working on Mark Wood and would know his status in two days. The former England cricketer admitted that the bowler needs extra care as he is an injury-prone cricketer. But the Durham fast bowler will have the chance to prove his fitness for the Leeds game, starting on August 25.

"The medics are working on Woody (Mark Wood). We'll find out more in the next couple of days. He is a bowler who can hit 90mph-plus, so I've got to look after him, but he will be given every opportunity to be fit for Leeds and obviously, we will make a decision, along with him, and our medics closer to the time," said Chris Silverwood at a press conference on Tuesday, August 17.

Mark Wood's efforts go in vain as India win Lord's Test by 152 runs

England v India - Second Test Match: Day Five (photo courtesy Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Wood's promising bowling performance was not enough to secure victory for England on day five of the second Test. Amid on-field tensions, the tourists conjured up invaluable runs from the tailenders and set a target of 272 for Joe Root's men.

In response, England began crumbling from the first over itself. Root, who slammed an imperious hundred in the first innings, top-scored with 33 again. Keeper-batsman Jos Buttler's valiant rearguard merely prevented the inevitable as India's lethal seam-bowling attack sealed the win with nearly nine overs to go.

