India vs England 2021: Edgbaston to host rescheduled fifth Test next summer

The five-match Test series between India and England will reach its conclusion in Birmingham next summer with the fifth and final Test set to be re-staged at Edgbaston between July 1-5.

The ECB and its Indian counterparts at the BCCI released a joint statement on Friday (October 22) confirming the same. In an official press release, ECB Chief Tom Harrison said:

"We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with the BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far. I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible"

The statement added:

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance. We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players’ welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players, and our partners across the game."

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said:

“I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four-Test matches were riveting and we needed a fitting finale. The BCCI recognizes and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members."

Shah added:

"In the last two months, both the BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution.”

The fifth Test of the Pataudi Trophy was originally scheduled to take place between India and England on September 10-14 in Manchester. However, it was called off on the morning of the first day due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp.

India will play 3 ODIs and as many T20s in addition to the 5th Test

Meanwhile, the venue for the fifth Test has now been shifted from Old Trafford to Edgbaston.

Old Trafford will now play host to the 2nd Test of the three-match series between the home side and South Africa, starting August 25. Earlier, Birmingham was supposed to host that Test match.

Clarifying the same, the ECB wrote

"Due to the complexities in the schedule, the fixture cannot be staged at the Emirates Old Trafford owing to clashes with pre-planned events at the venue, which will leave insufficient time to prepare a Test pitch. Instead, Emirates Old Trafford will now host the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa next summer, starting on August 25, 2022. This match was previously due to take place at Edgbaston."

India will start their tour with the fifth Test between July 1-5 which will be followed by a three-match T20I series on July 7, 9, and 10. The tour will culminate with the three-match ODI series between July 12-17. The ECB said in a statement:

''Given the rescheduling of the fifth Test, the Vitality IT20 Series and Royal London Series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned. The IT20 series will begin on 7 July at Ageas Bowl with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the 2nd and 3rd games of the series respectively on 9 and 10 July."

The statement continued:

"The Royal London One Day Series starts on 12 July at the Kia Oval. Lord’s will host the 2nd game of the series on 14 July and the series will wrap up at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 17 July."

India currently lead the 5-match series 2-1 and the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to seal the rubber next year to become the first team from the country since 2007 to win the Pataudi Trophy.

India's tour of England, 2022:

5th Test - July 1-5, Edgbaston

T20I series:

1st match - July 7, Ageas Bowl

2nd match - July 9, Edgbaston

3rd match - July 10, Trent Bridge

ODI series:

1st match - July 12, Kia Oval

2nd match - July 14, Lord's

3rd match - July 17, Emirates Old Trafford

