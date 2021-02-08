England ends Team India's incredible 11-year streak in home Tests 

Team India had an envious record in home Tests heading into the England series. It had been a decade since a visiting side got the opportunity to enforce the follow-on on Team India at home. However, that 11-year streak has now ended.

England took a 241-run lead against the hosts in the ongoing first Test in Chennai. Skipper Joe Root had a chance to force the home side to bat again. However, he decided against it.

The team batting first needs to have a 200-run lead to ask the opposition to bat again in a Test match. The last time a visiting side took a first-innings lead of over 200 runs against Team India was in February 2010.

South Africa scored 558/6 in the first innings at the VCA Stadium, riding on Hashim Amla's double hundred. In reply, Team India scored only 233 runs.

While England did not enforce the follow-on in Chennai, the Proteas had asked the home side to bat again and then bowled them out for 319 runs to win by an innings and six runs.

Dale Steyn bowled an excellent first-innings spell in that Nagpur Test match. He dismissed seven Team India batsmen to restrict them below 250.

The South African speedster completed his ten-wicket haul by taking three wickets in the second innings.

Can Team India fight back against England in the second innings?

Ravichandran Ashwin will be the key to Team India's success

After an ordinary performance in the first innings, Team India will look to fight back in the second half of this Test. England has a big lead of over 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Looking at Team India's fourth-innings heroics in their recently-concluded series against Australia, skipper Joe Root might want to set a target close to 400 or 450 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the home team will be keen to dismiss England early. Ravichandran Ashwin has already removed openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. It will be interesting to see if India can stop England from winning this Test.