“Have breakfast three times a day” - Washington Sundar on how to eat well in England

Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has shared a picture of himself on his social media account while having breakfast in England.

The Indian team is currently in the UK for a long tour. Following the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, which India lost by eight wickets, the squad is now on a three-week break. They will then assemble ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which begins on August 4 in Nottingham.

On Thursday, Washington Sundar took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture from the eating table. He made an interesting observation about having breakfast in the UK, writing:

“To eat well in England, You should have breakfast three times a day! Agree?”

There were some funny reactions to Washington Sundar’s post on having food in England. Here are a few tweets:

Washington Sundar did not feature in the WTC final

The 21-year-old Washington Sundar was left out of the 15-member Indian squad for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton. The off-spinner failed to make the cut along with Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal, as India chose their premier spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The move, though, backfired as India’s batting looked weak against New Zealand’s swing bowlers under conducive bowling conditions. Moreover, Jadeja did not bowl much despite being the second spinner in the team, also failing to deliver with the bat.

Washington Sundar could come into the picture as a lower-order batsman who can bowl decent off-spin during the five-match Test series against England. He has had an impressive start to his Test career, especially with the bat. The left-hander scored 62 and 22 on his Test debut against Australia at The Gabba. He also claimed four wickets in that memorable Indian win.

In the home series against England, Sundar continued to shine with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 85 in Chennai and followed that up with 96 not out in Ahmedabad.

After four Tests, Washington Sundar has 265 runs to his name at an average of 66.25. With his off-spin, he has claimed six wickets at an average of 49.83.

India’s tour of England begins with the first Test in Nottingham on August 4. The four other Tests will be played at Lord’s, Headingley, Kennington Oval and Old Trafford. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007.

